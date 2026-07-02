£2.5bn Royal Docks Regeneration Moves Closer as 5,000-Home Waterfront Scheme Targets 2028 Start

One of London’s largest waterfront regeneration projects has taken a major step forward, with developer Arada confirming plans to begin construction on its landmark £2.5 billion Thameside West development in early 2028.

The Dubai-based developer is accelerating preparations for the transformation of the 47-acre brownfield site in the Royal Docks, with a planning application for the first phase expected to be submitted later this summer.

The opening stage of the development will deliver approximately 1,500 homes across six residential buildings, forming the first chapter of a wider masterplan that will create at least 5,000 new homes on one of central London’s largest undeveloped stretches of riverfront.

Arada has appointed an experienced professional team to deliver the first phase, with architecture practice Gensler, engineering consultancy Arup and landscape architects Planit leading the design and technical work ahead of the planning submission.

Located on the north bank of the River Thames, the site occupies a prime position overlooking Canary Wharf and the Greenwich Peninsula. Once complete, the regeneration will deliver a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood featuring new homes, public spaces and extensive riverside amenities designed to reconnect the area with London’s waterfront.

The wider masterplan includes a commitment to provide at least 35% affordable housing, alongside a kilometre of publicly accessible waterfront and landscaped green space covering around half of the site. The proposals are intended to create a highly sustainable, people-focused neighbourhood that balances residential development with high-quality public realm and biodiversity enhancements.

Ahead of submitting revised plans, Arada has confirmed that the first phase has been comprehensively redesigned to comply with the latest building safety legislation and regulatory requirements, reflecting the industry’s continued focus on delivering safer, more resilient residential developments.

A significant infrastructure element of the project will also see Arada working alongside Transport for London to deliver a new Docklands Light Railway station. The station is expected to be operational before the first residents move into the development, significantly improving connectivity across the Royal Docks and supporting long-term growth in east London.

Construction will be undertaken by Arada London through the company’s vertically integrated delivery model, which combines planning, construction, sales and long-term asset management under one organisation. The approach is intended to streamline project delivery while maintaining greater control over quality, programme and long-term stewardship of the development.

For the construction and property sectors, Thameside West represents one of the UK’s most significant mixed-use regeneration opportunities, creating substantial demand across residential construction, civil engineering, infrastructure, landscaping, public realm, utilities and specialist supply chains over the coming years.

The development is being delivered in partnership with the Greater London Authority’s property company, GLAP, and forms a key component of the wider Royal Docks regeneration programme, which aims to deliver more than 36,000 new homes and create around 55,000 jobs over the next two decades.

If approved, Thameside West will transform one of London’s last major undeveloped riverfront sites into a thriving new neighbourhood, reinforcing the Royal Docks’ position as one of the capital’s most ambitious regeneration and development hotspots.

Phase 1 marked in blue box for Thameside West

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