Work starting on latest phase of Plasdŵr

A land deal has been completed on the latest phase of Plasdŵr, with infrastructure works starting imminently.

Edenstone and Codi have formed a joint venture to deliver Porth yr Awen, a £55 million development of 184 new homes on Parcel 2C of the 900-acre neighbourhood, which will eventually provide around 7,000 homes.

Simon Lewis, development manager at Codi, said: “It’s exciting to reach this stage of the project, with work soon due to begin at Porth yr Awen. Every new development like this helps us provide more affordable homes for people who need them, while creating places where communities can grow and thrive.

“Working alongside Edenstone, we’re looking forward to bringing Porth yr Awen to life and creating a well-designed, mixed-tenure neighbourhood that people will be proud to call home.”

Edenstone operations director Chris Edge said: “The initial phase of works will see the construction of a spine road into Porth yr Awen, creating access for the infrastructure works that will prepare this development and phases beyond for new homes. Once this access route is created, work will commence on the homes along the tree lined avenue.”

Designed as a contemporary, urban neighbourhood, Porth yr Awen will feature modern housing, thoughtfully integrated green spaces and landscaped areas that shape a welcoming community environment.

Porth yr Awen will provide 127 open market properties and 57 affordable homes, offering a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments.

Designed to achieve the highest Energy Performance Certificate rating of A, the homes will be among the most efficient homes available.

The affordable housing will include intermediate rental and low-cost homeownership options, ensuring a balanced and inclusive community.

It’s anticipated the first homes will be released for sale in early 2027 with the first residents expected to move into Porth yr Awen later that year.

The development has been designed around a tree-lined spine road linking the entrance to a network of open spaces, helping create a connected, pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood for residents.

The land acquired by the partnership is Parcel 2C of Plasdŵr, Cardiff’s £2 billion garden city of 7,000 homes, planned over a 900 acre-site bordering Radyr, Danescourt, Fairwater, Pentrebane and St Fagans. Plasdŵr is a strategic site to the north west of the capital city, identified in Cardiff’s Local Development Plan as key to the city’s economic growth.

Nick Lawley, director at Cooke & Arkwright, advisors to the landowners at Plasdŵr, said: “The landowners at Plasdŵr have a long term vision to create a new community within Cardiff where residents can live in a sustainable quality environment with the full range of local amenities. We are pleased to welcome Codi and Edenstone as the latest developers to be building at Plasdŵr.”

Headquartered in Magor, Edenstone is one of Wales’s largest privately owned residential developers, with mixed-tenure developments underway across South Wales and the West of England. The company has a strong track record of partnership working, alongside its credentials in placemaking and sustainability-led delivery.

Codi Group is Wales’ largest provider of housing, care and support services – manages close to 25,000 homes across the country and has ambitious plans to deliver more than 4,500 new homes over the next five years. Formed through the merger of Linc Cymru and Pobl Group in 2024, Codi brings together significant experience in housing delivery and community investment, alongside a strong commitment to helping people and communities thrive.

For further information, visit edenstonehomes.com or codigroup.co.uk.

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