Architecture Practice Marks Co-Ownership Transition With Rebrand

Award-winning Leeds and London based architecture firm Edward Architects has announced a major leadership transition and rebrand, with Director Chris Riley becoming a joint shareholder alongside founder Graham Edward.

The practice will now trade as Edward+Riley Architects, formalising a long-term succession strategy designed to ensure continuity for clients, staff and collaborators while supporting the next phase of growth.

Founded in 2005, the RIBA-chartered practice has developed a strong reputation across residential, accessible design and strategic land and master planning projects, with studios in Leeds and London and a growing national client base. The practice currently employs 15 staff and is on course to achieve its strongest financial year to date, with turnover expected to surpass £1 million.

Chris Riley joined the practice in 2008 as a graduate architect and has progressed through the business over the last 18 years, becoming a director in 2017 and leading the practice’s residential sector work.

Graham Edward said the transition reflects the practice’s long-standing commitment to developing talent internally.

“We have always believed in training, mentoring and promoting people from within the practice,” he said.

“Chris becoming co-owner is the logical next step in that philosophy. He joined us as a student and has grown into a natural leader within the business; not only as a talented architect, but as someone who fully believes in our team culture, values and client relationships. This transition is about continuity. Clients know that the long-term relationships we’ve built over the last two decades remain in safe hands and equally our team can see there are genuine opportunities to progress and shape the future of the business.”

Over the last two decades, the practice has expanded significantly in both scale and sector expertise, securing major clients including Gleeson, Lovell, Vistry, The Church Commissioners and Keyland while building a diverse portfolio spanning housing, masterplanning, accessible design, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Projects including the Holbeck Viaduct regeneration initiative have earned the practice national acclaim, with the scheme recently winning Best Future Urban Design Project at the Pineapple Awards 2026.

Chris Riley said:

“It’s a proud achievement personally and professionally. Graham mentored me from the early stages of my career and I feel like I’ve grown alongside the company and played a significant role in its development. We both share the same vision for the business and that partnership has been one of the key drivers behind its growth.

“I’m excited about helping to shape the future of the practice, mentoring the next generation of architects and continuing to provide the same client-focused service that has built our reputation.”

The rebrand to Edward+Riley Architects reflects both continuity and future ambition. The practice has ambitious plans for growth over the next five years, including increasing headcount by 25%, promoting talent from within and expanding geographically through a planned North East satellite office, with Manchester also being explored as a future location.

The business is also continuing to invest in innovation and operational development, including the integration of AI and evolving digital systems into practice workflows.

“Sustainability, legislation and technology are reshaping the profession,” Riley added.

“Clients increasingly need architects who can guide them through complexity and deliver both creative and technically robust solutions. We see that as a major opportunity. We’ve always distinguished ourselves by offering expertise across all RIBA work stages – from feasibility and planning through to technical delivery – and by combining strong conceptual thinking with deep technical knowledge.”

The practice remains focused on strengthening its three core sectors while expanding geographically and exploring emerging opportunities, including co-living and industrial development.

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