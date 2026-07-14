PLP Architecture secures planning consent for 30-room hotel and spa in Knightsbridge

Working on behalf of property investor JohnMichael Mouskos, global architecture practice PLP Architecture has secured planning permission from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to transform 30 Pavilion Road, Knightsbridge, into a 30-room boutique hotel and spa.

Historically a mews and service street serving the grand houses of Sloane Street, Pavilion Road has evolved into one of the area’s most distinctive destinations, bringing together independent shops, restaurants, homes and hospitality. The refurbishment of 30 Pavilion Road will contribute to the ongoing transformation of the characterful street, which now acts as a key link between Sloane Square and Knightsbridge.

The project adds to PLP’s expanding hospitality portfolio in London, which includes Pan Pacific London at One Bishopsgate Plaza, named Hotel of the Year at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022, and the forthcoming Mandarin Oriental Bankside, due to open on the South Bank in 2028. It also draws on the practice’s experience working within conservation areas, including 60 Curzon in Mayfair.

PLP Architecture’s proposals replace the previously consented mix of hotel and residential accommodation with a unified hotel and spa concept. Conceived as a sensitive refurbishment, the design retains more of the existing building fabric and carefully reorganises the interiors to improve the quality, accessibility and operation of the building’s future use as a hospitality and wellbeing destination.

The architectural approach preserves the established character of the building, originally dating back to the 18th century, while addressing a series of unsympathetic alterations made over time. Elements of the existing elevations and original entrances are retained wherever possible, complemented by new, purpose-made painted timber sash windows with traditional detailing, a re-clad natural slate mansard roof and realigned lead-clad dormers. The approved scheme also includes basement works and a carefully integrated roof extension.

Andrei Martin, Partner at PLP Architecture, said: “This is a refurbishment project centred around precision and restraint. Our design retains and strengthens the character of the existing building, while creating a highly individual and well-functioning boutique hotel and spa. It will add a distinctive new chapter to Pavilion Road and reinforce the special character of this part of Knightsbridge.”

JohnMichael Mouskos, property investor, notes: “Securing planning consent for this landmark luxury hotel and spa is an important milestone in bringing our vision for the site to life. From the outset, our ambition has been to create a world-class destination that will make a lasting contribution to Knightsbridge while respecting its exceptional architectural heritage. PLP Architecture and our expert wider consultant team have embraced that ambition, and through a highly collaborative process we have achieved a planning consent of exceptional quality.”

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