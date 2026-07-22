Aviva Investors completes work at flagship One Liverpool Street scheme

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, announces it has reached completion of construction works at its One Liverpool Street development scheme in the City of London.

One Liverpool Street has been designed and developed to create best-in-class office headquarters fit for the future. Energy-efficiency is a prominent consideration in its design, which features triple glazing, high-efficiency chillers, energy-efficient lighting, all-electric energy solutions, green roof, and HEPA filters for clean air. It is targeting a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certification for sustainability performance and an EPC ‘A’ rating.

Providing 176,000 sq ft of office and retail space across the ground and ten upper floors, the scheme is already 90 per cent pre-let. Knight Frank, the global real estate adviser, will make One Liverpool Street its London and global headquarters while Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, will also be based in the building after leasing almost 68,000 sq ft of space. Both firms will occupy four floors each.

Completion at One Liverpool Street also caps a substantial piece of engineering. Built directly above Liverpool Street station, the new structure straddles three live London Underground lines, while bridging across existing infrastructure and wrapping around a six-storey ventilation shaft from the Underground system. This has required the construction of a highly-complex structure, including nearly 200 piles that extend up to 43 metres deep, whilst sophisticated bearings have been installed under every column and truss to offset vibrations from the railway lines below.

One Liverpool Street is one of several high-profile developments being delivered by Aviva Investors in the City of London. 101 Moorgate, the sister schemes to One Liverpool Street, sits at the western entrance to the Elizabeth Line at Liverpool Street station and provides over 70,000 sq ft of office and retail space over its ground and eight upper floors and roof terrace. In September last year, Aviva Investors received approval from the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee for its proposed redevelopment of 130 Fenchurch Street, which will see the creation of a showpiece 34-storey tower. In August, Aviva Investors purchased the remaining stake at New Broad Street House, with an initial assessment into the building’s development potential suggesting it could provide up to an additional 100,000 sq ft of additional prime office space, subject to planning permission.

Ben Littman, Head of Development, Real Estate, at Aviva Investors, said:

“One Liverpool Street is a transformational scheme and, given its location above the London Underground network, one of the most complex developments to be brought forward in the City of London. Its completion is a significant achievement, testament to our development capabilities and the expertise of our construction partners on the project over the last five years of construction.

“Supporting the City of London’s strategic ‘City Plan 2040’ to deliver 1.2 million sq m of additional office floorspace, this is an example of a flagship scheme that combines best-in-class facilities with pioneering engineering and modern technology making it ready for the future. We believe it will contribute significantly to investment outcomes for our clients and investors.”

Tom Sleigh, Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee, said:

“One Liverpool Street is a remarkable achievement. Built above live railway infrastructure and delivered to the highest sustainability standards, it showcases the ambition, ingenuity and confidence that continue to define the City of London. As businesses from around the world choose to invest here, developments like this are helping us create the modern, sustainable workspace needed to support economic growth, attract talent and keep the Square Mile at the forefront of global business.”

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