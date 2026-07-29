CBRE appointed to sell Birmingham’s Old Stock Exchange

The office agency team at leading commercial real estate firm, CBRE, has been appointed to sell the Old Stock Exchange building, located in the heart of Birmingham’s commercial district.

Comprising six storeys and a basement, the 26,065 sq ft, self-contained office building is currently vacant and is offered with immediate possession. Featuring flexible and adaptable open plan floorplates, the building could be repositioned into an office, hotel or educational space, already holding use class E and F1(a) Education Planning Consent.

Built in 1928, the building was the centre of Birmingham’s stockbroking for almost 60 years, before it was refurbished into offices. The building has retained its heritage with period features throughout, including oak panelled rooms, a feature staircase, and the original banking room.

Located in the Colmore Business District, one of the city’s most established business areas, the Old Stock Exchange has a number of amenities, including restaurants, bars and hotels on its doorstep. The location is also under a 10-minute walk to both Birmingham Snow Hill and Birmingham New Street train stations, where trains to Birmingham Airport take approximately 12 minutes, giving it great connectivity across the UK and beyond.

Theo Holmes,head of office agency in the Midlands at CBRE, said: “The Birmingham office market is seeing high demand, with take up in Q1 up 45% on the same period last year. There is a particular focus on Grade A office space, and the Old Stock Exchange is one of the few buildings in the traditional core at this size available freehold. Appealing to a variety of future uses, the buildings flexible open plan layout allowing buyers to tailor the space to their needs, while its heritage and period features lend character, charm and gravitas.

“Birmingham is an extremely promising investment opportunity, with a host of regeneration projects announced or underway. The Old Stock Exchange benefits from being within spitting distance of both Central Heart, a vibrant new neighbourhood, and the high-speed rail network, HS2. With top quality space in short supply, we’re expecting a surge of interest on this rare opportunity in Birmingham’s City Centre.”

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