Construction begins on new primary school for Leicestershire County Council

WORK is underway to expand west Loughborough’s educational offering, as national contractor Willmott Dixon starts on site at a new primary school commissioned by Leicestershire County Council.

Set to open in September 2027, Garendon Primary School will provide 420 places for primary-aged pupils, and once complete will help the county council meet growing demand for accessible, good-quality schools in the area.

Procured via the Major Works Framework managed by Pagabo on behalf of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust, the site sits between Dishley and Hathern. The location is that of a greenfield site, previously used as farmland, in the middle of the Garendon Park housing development – which has increased the need for additional educational resources in the area.

Nick Heath, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “Having partnered on numerous major construction and regeneration projects, including other schools in the county, we’ve built an incredibly impactful relationship with Leicestershire County Council over the past 20 years.

“We’re proud to be part of creating another high-quality learning environment for the Leicestershire community and driving forward the delivery of another sustainably-focused school. Once complete, this new site will support the local authority’s goal to bring much-needed school places to the county, as it continues to grow.”

Willmott Dixon will be using its standardised school design, created specifically for Leicestershire County Council, on the £11.8m two-form entry facility – to cut design time, cost and waste by repeating and refining a proven model across successive schools.

To make the building as energy and cost-efficient as possible, careful consideration was given to building materials and quality targets aligned with building regulations. This includes a 300m2 photovoltaic array on the roof to help sustainably power the facility. The construction project is due to complete in July 2027, ahead of the school opening to pupils that September.

Cllr Charles Pugsley, cabinet member for children and families at Leicestershire County Council, said: “We have a growing county and our priority is making sure that new schools in Leicestershire are put in the right place.

“The start of work on Garendon Primary School by Willmott Dixon is a major milestone in the step for this new community, and we’re looking forward to the school welcoming students next year.”

Looking to bring wider benefits to the Loughborough community, Willmott Dixon will also be supporting local students and existing schools to help develop students’ learning and experience of the construction industry. This includes offering several apprenticeships,

donating laptops, offering enrichment programmes and delivering mock interview workshops.

Garendon builds on a relationship with Leicestershire County Council stretching back 20 years, over which Willmott Dixon has delivered a series of primary schools for the council. These include Hollycroft Primary School in Hinckley – Leicestershire’s first school designed to be net zero carbon in operation – and the £9.3m Wellington Place Primary School at the Airfield Farm development in Market Harborough, which opened to pupils in September 2024.

To learn more about Willmott Dixon, visit www.willmottdixon.co.uk.

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