G F Tomlinson completes University of Nottingham’s pioneering Hybrid Propulsion Systems Building

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has successfully completed construction of the University of Nottingham’s new Hybrid Propulsion Systems Building at Jubilee Campus, marking the delivery of a landmark facility that will support the development and testing of next-generation clean propulsion technologies.

Completed this spring, the facility has been designed to enable research and safe high-power testing of propulsion systems for transport and power generation, helping to advance the UK’s transition towards cleaner energy solutions.

The specialist laboratory features cryogenic capabilities and environmental chambers suitable for altitude testing, enabling the safe high-power testing of propulsion systems using gaseous hybrid, ammonia and other green fuels.

The facility will support research and innovation across a range of sectors, including aerospace, automotive, marine and power generation, and is connected to the megawatt-class physical testing capabilities of the adjacent Power Electronics and Machines Centre (PEMC).

The project involved the construction of a state-of-the-art steel-frame building with metal cladding, designed to complement surrounding campus facilities. The building incorporates high-performance acoustic doors to manage operational noise levels and integrated photovoltaic (PV) panels to generate renewable energy on site, supporting the project’s sustainability objectives and BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating.

The project was funded through round seven of Research England’s flagship UK Research Partnership Investment Fund (UKRPIF), East Midlands Freeport, industry partners and the university, supporting the creation of a world-class research environment for the development of future propulsion systems and green fuel technologies.

Throughout the programme, G F Tomlinson worked closely with the University of Nottingham and local stakeholders to deliver a range of social value initiatives that benefited students, staff and the wider community. These included 50 apprentice weeks on site, whilst also providing work placements for two local college students, who shadowed the site management, surveying and design teams. Guided tours and presentations were provided for Civil Engineering and Architecture students from the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University to further enhance their construction and design knowledge and help support their studies. The project also supported the local economy through the use of regional supply chain partners, with 97% of project spend within a 40 mile radius of site and 99% SME engagement. 100% of site waste was diverted from landfill and over 1,300 miles were made using low emission vehicles.

The completion of the Hybrid Propulsion Systems Building further strengthens G F Tomlinson’s longstanding relationship with the University of Nottingham, following the successful delivery of a number of key projects across the university’s estate.

Andy Sewards, Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “The successful completion of the hybrid propulsion systems lab is a significant milestone for both the University of Nottingham and the wider region. This facility will play an important role in supporting pioneering research into low-carbon propulsion technologies and strengthening the UK’s position at the forefront of clean energy innovation.

“We are proud to have delivered this highly specialised facility on behalf of the University, building on a longstanding relationship that has seen us support a number of major developments across its estate. The completed laboratory provides an outstanding environment for research, collaboration and industry engagement, helping to create opportunities that will benefit future generations.”

Dr Mark Pacey, Senior Technical Specialist – Hydrogen Propulsion, University of Nottingham, said: “This new facility is a game-changer for future transport and power generation research industries. We have hugely valued our collaboration with G F Tomlinson to deliver a state-of-the-art facility that will give rise to world-class innovation, drive knowledge exchange, and strengthen our industrial partnerships.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals