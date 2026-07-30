Crown Estate Advances Landmark West End Regeneration with 169,000 sq ft Mixed-Use Development Programme

The Crown Estate has unveiled the next phase of its long-term transformation of London’s West End, bringing forward plans to deliver more than 169,000 sq ft of high-quality office, retail and hospitality space through two major regeneration projects in the heart of the capital.

The developments at 10 Piccadilly and 21–29 Glasshouse Street form part of the organisation’s wider strategy to enhance its 10 million sq ft central London portfolio while preserving the architectural heritage of one of the world’s most recognisable commercial destinations.

At the centre of the programme is the comprehensive refurbishment of 10 Piccadilly, the Grade II listed building that completes the famous curve of Regent Street overlooking Piccadilly Circus. The historic landmark, once home to the Swan & Edgar department store and later Tower Records, will be sensitively restored and repositioned as a vibrant mixed-use destination.

The redevelopment will create approximately 90,800 sq ft of accommodation, including 62,700 sq ft of premium office space alongside a 26,400 sq ft hospitality offering spanning the basement, ground and first floors. A further 1,700 sq ft of retail space will front Regent Street, helping to strengthen one of London’s busiest shopping and leisure destinations.

Meanwhile, The Crown Estate will deliver a significant retrofit scheme at 21–29 Glasshouse Street by combining two existing office buildings into a single contemporary commercial development.

The project will provide around 63,000 sq ft of upgraded workplace accommodation, featuring modernised interiors, an enhanced reception area and a new rooftop space designed to improve occupier wellbeing and amenity. At street level, approximately 15,500 sq ft of retail accommodation will be created across the basement and ground floors, further enhancing the area’s commercial offer.

Together, the schemes demonstrate the growing role of retrofit and adaptive reuse in the evolution of central London’s commercial property market. By repurposing existing buildings rather than replacing them, the developments seek to preserve important heritage assets while delivering modern, sustainable workplaces and destination retail and hospitality spaces.

The projects also complement wider proposals to improve the public realm across Regent Street, Haymarket and Piccadilly Circus, with The Crown Estate continuing to work in partnership with Westminster City Council to enhance connectivity, accessibility and the overall visitor experience throughout the West End.

For the construction and property sectors, the programme highlights the continued investment being made in mixed-use regeneration across London’s prime commercial districts. The emphasis on heritage-led refurbishment, high-quality workplace environments and integrated retail and hospitality uses reflects the changing demands of occupiers and visitors, while supporting the long-term resilience of the capital’s built environment.

Kristy Lansdown, Managing Director of Development at The Crown Estate, said: “These developments mark the next step in our long-term vision for the West End, redeveloping historic buildings to reinvigorate an equally historic place. By taking an estate-wide view, we can invest in the places and experiences that help the West End succeed on the global stage – places such as 10 Piccadilly and 21–29 Glasshouse Street, where we are sensitively bringing heritage assets into their next chapter, creating outstanding new office, retail and hospitality spaces for London.

“Our ambition is to shape a destination that continues to attract world-class businesses and visitors, while strengthening the city’s future resilience. Through long-term planning and investment, we are working to deliver a West End that will thrive for generations to come.”

As demand continues to evolve across London’s commercial property market, the latest developments reinforce The Crown Estate’s commitment to delivering sustainable, mixed-use regeneration that balances heritage conservation with contemporary design, ensuring the West End remains one of the world’s leading destinations for business, retail, hospitality and culture.