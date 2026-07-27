Kier Secures Landmark Crown Estate Contract for Historic Piccadilly Redevelopment

Kier has been appointed main contractor for the landmark redevelopment of 10 Piccadilly, as The Crown Estate continues to progress its long-term transformation of London’s West End through a series of high-profile mixed-use regeneration projects.

The appointment marks the next phase of The Crown Estate’s ambitious development pipeline, alongside the refurbishment of 21–29 Glasshouse Street, where BAM is serving as principal contractor. Together, the two schemes will deliver approximately 169,300 sq ft of high-quality office, retail and hospitality accommodation within one of London’s most prestigious commercial districts.

Located at the gateway to Piccadilly Circus, 10 Piccadilly occupies one of the West End’s most recognisable heritage buildings, completing the iconic curve of Regent Street. The Grade II listed property has played a significant role in London’s retail history, having originally housed the famous Swan & Edgar department store before becoming home to Tower Records during the 1980s.

Kier will deliver a comprehensive refurbishment of the 90,800 sq ft building, carefully preserving its historic character while creating a contemporary mixed-use destination designed to meet the evolving needs of occupiers and visitors.

The redevelopment will provide approximately 62,700 sq ft of premium office accommodation, alongside a 26,400 sq ft hospitality offering spread across the basement, ground and first floors. A further 1,700 sq ft of retail space fronting Regent Street will reinforce the building’s presence within one of the UK’s premier shopping destinations.

For the construction and property sectors, the project highlights the continued demand for high-quality retrofit and heritage-led regeneration across central London. Rather than replacing existing buildings, the scheme demonstrates how historic assets can be sensitively adapted to deliver modern, sustainable commercial space while preserving their architectural significance.

The development also forms part of The Crown Estate’s wider strategy to enhance its 10 million sq ft London portfolio through long-term investment in mixed-use destinations that combine offices, retail, hospitality and improved public spaces.

In parallel with the building projects, The Crown Estate is working in partnership with Westminster City Council to deliver major public realm improvements across Regent Street, Haymarket and Piccadilly Circus, creating a more attractive and accessible environment for businesses, workers, residents and visitors.

Kristy Lansdown, Managing Director of Development at The Crown Estate, said: “These developments mark the next step in our long-term vision for the West End, redeveloping historic buildings to reinvigorate an equally historic place.

“By taking an estate-wide view, we can invest in the places and experiences that help the West End succeed on the global stage – places such as 10 Piccadilly and 21–29 Glasshouse Street, where we are sensitively bringing heritage assets into their next chapter, creating outstanding new office, retail and hospitality spaces for London.

“Our ambition is to shape a destination that continues to attract world-class businesses and visitors, while strengthening the city’s future resilience. Through long-term planning and investment, we are working to deliver a West End that will thrive for generations to come.”

The appointment of Kier marks another significant milestone in the ongoing regeneration of the West End, where heritage conservation, sustainable retrofit and mixed-use development continue to reshape one of the world’s most iconic commercial and retail destinations.

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