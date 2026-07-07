elasticStage selects Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead for its advanced manufacturing operations

Prologis has completed a 15-year lease agreement with UK on-demand vinyl platform, elasticStage, for the 53,787 sq ft DC8 unit at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead. The facility will support elasticStage’s continued expansion, enabling the business to scale manufacturing capacity for its UK site to +15 million vinyl records per year.

Strategically located, DC8 will provide elasticStage with strong connectivity to London, while also supporting access to other key UK and European markets. The location will underpin the business’ next day delivery offering and facilitate continued growth across its European customer base.

Given the highly technical nature of elasticStage’s process, Prologis had to meet highly specific requirements, and careful consideration was given to acoustics, vibration control and temperature regulation to ensure optimal operating conditions. Prologis was able to accommodate all requirements and support the advanced vinyl manufacturing methods.

Aligning with elasticStage’s sustainable approach to vinyl production, DC8 is net zero in both its construction and operation and meets Prologis’ BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A+ targets. The unit has been equipped with a solar PV roof array estimated to generate 107,000 kWh per year, smart LED lighting, with 12 EV charging points onsite.

In addition to a 3,864 sq ft office space, DC8 also includes a 7,988 sq ft mezzanine floor, providing room for flexibility and maximising floor space on site.

This leasing mirrors Prologis’ recent Logistics Rent Index findings, which found that properties in the South East market remain in high demand, due to their ability to service London effectively, while also reaching wider markets in a cost-effective way.

Vail Williams acted for elasticStage and Brasier Freeth for Prologis.

Simon Perks, Director, Capital Deployment, Prologis UK , said:

“This leasing is a perfect example of the strength held in our South East portfolio and at Hemel Hempstead specifically. As demand for Prologis space continues to grow, we are delighted to have completed this agreement and look forward to welcoming elasticStage to this prime location. As the business looks to scale up global operations, DC8 is the ideal space, offering a strategic location, flexibility, high quality specification and strong sustainability credentials.”

Steve Rhodes, CEO, elasticStage , said:

“Our new space at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead marks a major moment for elasticStage. We’re growing at pace and need somewhere that can both accommodate our expansion plans and meet our advanced manufacturing requirements. It’s safe to say that the unit’s quality build and sustainability credentials were instantly attractive to us and played a very large role in our final decision.

“We are all about providing a bespoke service to our customers and it is great to find a logistics provider that shares this value. We look forward to seeing where this space takes us and what growth is in store for the business.”

Cllr Adrian England, Portfolio Holder for Place, Dacorum Borough Council , said:

“Prologis Park heralds Hemel Hempstead arrival from the east-side/M1 and is a key asset to our community. As businesses move in, not only is the development creating hundreds of skilled and meaningful jobs, but its recent expansion has enabled more and more innovators to choose Hemel Hempstead as their base for operations.

“We welcome elasticStage to the borough and look forward to seeing the development of this truly unique business.”

Two further units are available for leasing at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead: 66,419 sq ft DC10 and 60,065 sq ft DC12. Contact Prologis UK for enquiries.

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