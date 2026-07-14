How Universal theme park will redefine acoustic design

The £5 billion Universal Studios resort planned for Bedfordshire will create far more than a world-class visitor attraction, according to acoustic consultancy Cass Allen; it will also generate one of the most complex environmental noise challenges the region has ever faced – as new transport infrastructure, hotels, housing, commercial developments and leisure facilities emerge around the landmark scheme.

While much of the attention surrounding Universal’s arrival has focused on jobs, investment and tourism, the consultancy believes acoustics will become an increasingly important part of the planning process as Bedfordshire prepares for millions of additional visitors each year and the significant development that is expected to follow.

said Sam Bryant, Director at Cass Allen

The Universal United Kingdom Resort, due to open in 2031, is expected to attract around 8.5 million visitors annually and create almost 20,000 construction jobs. For Cass Allen, however, the project represents something much bigger than a theme park. It is likely to act as a catalyst for widespread residential, commercial and infrastructure growth across Bedfordshire, placing environmental noise and acoustic design firmly at the heart of future planning decisions.

“The Universal resort represents an extraordinary opportunity for Bedfordshire,” said said Sam Bryant, Director at Cass Allen. “Projects of this scale inevitably generate enormous economic benefits, but they also create significant environmental challenges. Noise is often one of the least visible issues during the planning process, yet it has a direct impact on quality of life, planning approval and the long-term success of major developments.”

Transport is expected to become one of the biggest considerations. Government estimates suggest the resort will welcome around 8.5 million visitors every year, supported by substantial investment in new road and rail infrastructure across Bedfordshire and the wider Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor.

While these improvements are essential, increased traffic volumes, altered traffic patterns, expanded rail services and associated infrastructure will inevitably require detailed acoustic assessment to protect existing communities and ensure future developments comply with national planning policy.

However, the resort itself is only part of the story claims Cass Allen. Major destination developments typically act as catalysts for significant secondary investment. New hotels, restaurants, logistics facilities, residential neighbourhoods, commercial premises and supporting infrastructure are all expected to emerge as Bedford evolves into a major tourism and business destination.

“As developments like this grow, they rarely exist in isolation,” added Bryant. “They stimulate entirely new communities around them. Hotels need to sit alongside transport corridors. New housing often needs to be delivered close to expanding commercial areas. Mixed-use developments become increasingly common. Successfully balancing these competing land uses depends heavily on good acoustic design from the very beginning.”

Early acoustic assessments are already recognised as an important part of the planning process for major developments, helping designers manage road traffic noise, rail noise, building services, entertainment venues and mixed-use schemes while protecting residential amenity and supporting successful planning applications.

As environmental standards continue to evolve, developers are increasingly expected to demonstrate that potential noise impacts have been properly assessed and mitigated before projects receive approval.

Cass Allen believes demand for specialist acoustic consultancy is therefore likely to grow significantly across Bedfordshire over the coming years as developers respond to the opportunities created by Universal’s investment.

“The resort itself is obviously a landmark project,” said Sam Bryant. “But perhaps its greatest legacy will be the wave of development that follows. Every new residential scheme, hotel, logistics hub, office development and transport improvement will require careful environmental consideration. Acoustic design has an important role to play in ensuring growth enhances communities rather than detracts from them.

“The earlier acoustics are considered within the design process, the greater the opportunity to create places that are not only commercially successful, but enjoyable places to live, work and visit.”

With enabling works are already underway and construction gathering pace, the Universal development is expected to reshape Bedfordshire for decades to come. For environmental specialists like Cass Allen, it also represents the beginning of a new chapter in the region’s built environment, where acoustic performance will become just as important as architectural design, transport planning and sustainability in delivering successful places.

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