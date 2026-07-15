Firethorn tops out at Folk Dublin development

Real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn, has reached a key construction milestone at its Folk Dublin development in the city centre, with a topping out ceremony marking completion of the site’s structural framework.

Located off O’Connell Street in the heart of the city, the site will operate as a ‘hybrid hotel’, providing 138 rooms with capacity for up to 716 guests. Designed to help address the city’s shortage of affordable tourist accommodation, the development will include a vibrant bar, café and lounge open to both guests and the wider public.

Work commenced last summer, following Firethorn’s purchase of the site in 2024, marking its debut development outside of the UK. Upon completion, Firethorn will work in partnership with real estate investment managers SW3 Capital, who will be operational managers of the property.

With the structural frame now complete, Folk Dublin is on track for completion in March 2027, with Stewart Construction appointed to deliver the project.

Folk Dublin forms part of Firethorn’s growing portfolio, which includes purpose-built student accommodation sites in Hackney Wick and Stratford, and the office-to-hotel conversion of 5 Lloyd’s Avenue in the City of London.

Paul Martin, Head of Development at Firethorn, said:

“Topping out at Folk Dublin is a significant milestone for Firethorn and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-quality buildings efficiently and at scale.

“Dublin has a growing demand for affordable tourist accommodation, and Folk Dublin will meet this need by providing a modern, design-led stay in a well-connected central location. Offering exceptional hospitality without the premium price tag, the site will make a positive contribution to the local neighbourhood, with a community-led approach that celebrates the city’s rich heritage.

“Stewart Construction has a strong track record of delivering hospitality assets on time and in budget, and we look forward to continuing this momentum and bringing the project to completion.”

Paul Stewart, Managing Director at Stewart Construction, said:

“Watching Folk Dublin rise to become part of the Dublin skyline is a proud moment for everyone involved. The topping out ceremony is a testament to the hard work, collaboration, and shared vision that have brought us to this milestone.”

For more information, visit www.firethorntrust.com

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