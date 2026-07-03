Fresh momentum for Euston as masterplan consultation begins

A public consultation is beginning on the masterplan for Euston, signalling fresh momentum for one of the most significant regeneration opportunities in central London. Running until 8 August, the consultation marks a major step forward in plans to transform the area, driving long-term, sustainable growth for the UK, London and the local communities of Camden.

Building on renewed progress across the wider Euston programme, the newly established Euston Delivery Company is leading work to deliver a modern, integrated transport gateway, unlocking the site’s full potential for growth, while Lendlease is bringing forward regeneration plans for the area.

As part of this, Lendlease will engage with local people through a programme of drop-in events, workshops and activities across Euston, giving communities the opportunity to help shape the plans ahead of a planning application next year. Construction of the first buildings is expected to begin in 2028.

Located in the heart of London’s Knowledge Quarter, Euston is one of the last major development opportunities in central London. Once complete it is expected to create 30,000 jobs, reinforcing the area’s role as a hub for innovation, science and education. The project is part of a joint venture between Lendlease and The Crown Estate – the Impact Partnership Joint Venture – which completed earlier this week.

The emerging proposals will support a vibrant community with streets lined with workplaces, shops, cafes and restaurants. The opportunity to contribute to this world-leading innovation district will be harnessed through existing local talent and expertise, attracting diverse businesses and providing quality jobs, including through affordable workspace that will support start-ups, small businesses and emerging talent. Wider pavements and green space will create sustainable spaces to live in, work in and enjoy.

The masterplan also incorporates up to 1,500 new homes, including affordable homes to help meet local need in Camden. Key proposals include reopening Granby Terrace as a traffic-free bridge and creating safer cycle routes; making it easier and safer to move through the area.

Jenny Sawyer, Project Lead, Euston, Lendlease, said: “Euston is one of central London’s most significant growth and regeneration opportunities, and we are now building real momentum behind plans to unlock its potential. Working with our partners, we want to shape a place that delivers lasting benefits – new homes, jobs, public spaces and stronger connections – for existing communities and future generations. Local people know Euston best, and their voices will play a key role in shaping what comes next. We encourage everyone to get involved and help us refine the plans.”

The public are invited to give their views on the masterplan by visiting one of the below drop-in events. If unable to attend in-person, the public are invited to provide feedback online by visiting the consultation website from Saturday 11 July: https://www.eustonlondon.co.uk/consultation/

Saturday 11 July, 10am – 1pm – Old Diorama Arts Centre

Tuesday 14 July, 4pm – 7pm – St Pancras & Somers Town Living Centre

Thursday 16 July, 4pm – 7pm – Euston Community Hub

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