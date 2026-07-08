Vistry and Homes England complete deal to deliver 229 new homes and 12 commercial spaces on the edge of Weston-super-Mare

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has secured planning consent for 229 new homes and the first phase of the high street (12 commercial spaces) at Locking Parklands, a strategic development led by Homes England.

The Vistry phases form part of the wider Locking Parklands masterplan, which will ultimately provide around 2000 homes (subject to planning permission) on the former RAF Locking site, alongside commercial spaces and community facilities.

Vistry’s development will include a mix of homes and deliver 50% affordable housing, supporting local needs and creating a sustainable, inclusive community.

Susan Scholfield, Regional Managing Director of Vistry Bristol, said: “We’re delighted to be contributing more than 200 new homes to the wider Locking Parklands regeneration site. With 50% of our homes to be offered in affordable tenures, we’ll be able to make a significant contribution to the area’s affordable housing supply whilst also providing local people with a range of housing choices.”

Sam Gammon, National Disposals Lead of Homes England, said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with Vistry on these important phases at Locking Parklands. Delivery of these phases will see the areas between the completed primary school, secondary school and GP surgery filled with homes, jobs and amenities that will form a vibrant village centre at the heart of Locking Parklands and the wider Parklands Village.”

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