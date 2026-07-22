Huws Gray completes the first phase of its refreshed signage and branding rollout

Huws Gray, a leading national building materials supplier providing end-to-end solutions to tradespeople and the DIY market, is pleased to announce it has completed the first phase of its branch rebranding programme following the launch of its refreshed corporate identity.

The first phase has brought the new branding to branches and support centres in Grimsby, Stevenage, Pampisford, Llangefni, Ruislip, Coventry, Wellingborough, Gaerwen, Whitchurch and two sites in Cambridge, Norman Way and Nuffield Road. These sites were selected in order to ensure a mixture of building types and a geographic spread.

Designed to create a cleaner, brighter and more modern appearance, the programme includes refreshed external signage and a respray of branch exteriors, providing a more consistent and recognisable experience for customers across the Group.

The new signage and branding forms part of Huws Gray’s rollout of its new branding, including to its fleet and corporate website, and its continued investment across its branch estate, systems and customer experience following a period of significant growth and consolidation.

Daksh Gupta, CEO of Huws Gray, commented:

“Our refreshed branding and signage represents the continued evolution of the Huws Gray brand, forming a key part of our journey to enhancing customer experience and better represent our corporate strategy and identity. Huws Gray has undergone a period of significant strategic growth, and refreshing our visual identity is critical to ensuring consistency across the estate and driving engagement with a wide range of customers. The refreshed sites are looking fantastic, and we look forward to rolling this out further in due course.”

Huws Gray was pleased to work closely with Designs Signage Solutions on the branding and signage refresh.

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