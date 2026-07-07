Huws Gray opens new Brick Specialist Centre in Gloucester

Huws Gray, a national building materials supplier providing end-to-end solutions to tradespeople and the DIY market, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Brick Specialist Centre in Gloucester.

The new centre strengthens Huws Gray’s specialist brick offer in the Southwest, giving customers access to one of the UK’s most extensive brick ranges, with more more than 700 brick varieties including the Huws Gray Exclusive Brick Range.

Designed to support projects of all sizes, from larger developments to smaller builds, the Gloucester Brick Specialist Centre will provide customers with expert advice, a free brick matching service and access to more than 28 million bricks in stock, alongside fast, nationwide UK delivery.

Customers visiting the centre will be able to see finishes first-hand, check quality, compare options and speak directly with Huws Gray’s specialist teams, helping them source the right brick solution for their project with confidence.

The opening of the Gloucester site forms part of Huws Gray’s continued investment in specialist services across its UK branch network. Customers outside Gloucester can also visit one of Huws Gray’s seven Brick Specialist Centres nationwide to view the Exclusive Brick Range up close and access expert product guidance.

Adrian Wallington, Chief Commercial Officer at Huws Gray, commented:

“We’re delighted to open our new Brick Specialist Centre in Gloucester, giving customers in the region direct access to an extensive range of bricks, specialist knowledge and practical support for their projects. Bricks are a critical part of any build, and having the ability to see products in person, compare finishes and receive expert advice makes a real difference.

‘’This new centre reflects our commitment to making building better by providing customers with the choice, availability and service they need. It also demonstrates Huws Gray’s long‑term commitment to bricks and the wider brick industry, working closely with major manufacturers to strengthen supply, support innovation and ensure we remain the unrivalled choice for bricks.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals