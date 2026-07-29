Introducing David Grey, Appointed as Group Delivery Director at The Shore Group

Fast-growing support services contractor, The Shore Group has appointed David Grey as Group Delivery Director,

A key component of the Group’s ambitious expansion plans, David has a wealth of experience in construction, M&E and fit-out project leadership across the built environment, property and aviation sectors. David has a strong commercial and operations background working as a Director for CBRE Workplace Solutions for almost 15 years. In his new role David is committed to further enhance the Group’s brand as a challenger to market leaders.

“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity by James Hobden and Lewis Yorke-Johnson and The Shore Group board. I’ve known Lewis for almost 20 years and am excited by the rapid transformation of the business, and their determination to combine deep project delivery experience with the scale and breadth of the wider group.” – David Grey, The Shore Group.

With commercial and technical oversight on all Group projects, David’s new role aligns with the Group’s transformation into a tier 1 support service provider with deep technical capabilities and strong financial performance. Outside of project delivery, David has set himself a personal goal: opening up technical careers to more young people, an aim that sits alongside the Group’s wider social value programme.

“Having begun my career with a JIB apprenticeship, I’m know the value in grounding a career with a strong technical skillset. In my role as Group Delivery Director, I want to create the opportunities that support employment for young people, and help them develop the skills that will support them for life.“ – David Grey, The Shore Group.

That commitment to youth employment sits alongside the Group’s social value and community priorities to reduce the environmental impact of every project it delivers and continue investing in the towns and cities where it works.

With a rapidly expanding team of experienced project managers, commercial managers and operational leaders supported by an in-house project workforce, The Shore Group is building a team ready to deliver on the largest frameworks and projects across the UK.

With deep pre-construction and technical expertise supporting civil engineering, construction logistics, capital projects, small works and M&E delivery capabilities, The Shore Group supports clients in the built environment, property, retail, data centre and aviation sectors.

Co-Founder Lewis Yorke-Johnson adds. “The Group is expanding and evolving at pace. David’s arrival further enhances the technical capabilities we have and is statement of our ambition over the coming years. The foundations of the business are strong, now it’s time to deliver more for a clients and move to another level of performance.” – Lewis Yorke-Johnson

www.theshoregroup.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals