Newett Homes Strengthens Leadership Team with Head of Land Appointment

Newett Homes has appointed Mathew Drake as its new Head of Land, reinforcing the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Mathew joins the Yorkshire housebuilder with more than 20 years’ experience in land acquisition and residential development, having built an impressive track record of identifying and securing strategic development opportunities throughout the region.

Prior to joining Newett Homes, Mathew held senior land roles at Bellway Homes Yorkshire and spent more than 12 years with Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West Division.

Throughout his career, Mathew has led complex land acquisitions from initial appraisal through to contract completion and planning delivery, securing opportunities through both competitive tender processes and off-market transactions. He has also established strong relationships with landowners, agents, promoters and key stakeholders across the region.

In his new role, Mathew will lead Newett Homes’ land function, overseeing land acquisition strategy, planning and promotion, commercial appraisal, due diligence and pipeline growth to support the company’s continued expansion.

Commenting on his appointment, Mathew said: “Newett Homes’ strengths lie in its ability to identify and acquire high-quality land opportunities, make decisions quickly, build strong stakeholder relationships and combine commercial discipline with an entrepreneurial approach to delivering successful developments.

“My focus will be on establishing a robust pipeline of land opportunities that supports the company’s long-term ambitions while helping maintain the high standards of quality and customer service that Newett Homes is known for. I want to build a strong and scalable land function, strengthen industry relationships and create lasting value that supports the sustainable growth of the business.”

Mathew’s appointment reflects Newett Homes’ ongoing investment in its leadership team as the business continues its growth journey, expanding its portfolio of high-quality residential developments while maintaining its reputation for delivering exceptional homes and communities.

In April this year Newett Homes secured its first site outside of Yorkshire with the acquisition of a seven-acre greenfield site in the Lincolnshire village of Kirton in Lindsey, representing a key milestone in its long-term strategy to expand its geographical footprint beyond the region.

Newett Homes chief executive, Will Newett, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Newett Homes. His extensive experience, exceptional track record and deep understanding of the Yorkshire land market make him a valuable addition to our senior leadership team.

“As we continue to grow, securing high-quality land opportunities remains fundamental to our strategy. Mathew’s expertise, commercial insight and relationship-building skills will play a pivotal role in strengthening our land pipeline and supporting the delivery of high-quality new homes across the region.”

Established in 2017, Newett Homes is an award-winning housebuilder dedicated to delivering quality-led homes in hand-picked locations. Employing over 70 people, the business currently has 10 active developments, supported by a growing land pipeline.

In March 2026, it was awarded its first five-star rating from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) recognising the businesses continued commitment to excellence in build quality and outstanding customer experience.

For more information visit https://newetthomes.co.uk/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals