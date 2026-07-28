Jones Hargreaves marks strong H1 with completion of 3 Embankment refurbishment

Jones Hargreaves, the national commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy, has completed the project management of 3 Embankment, a five-storey Grade A office refurbishment in Leeds city centre.

Located on Sovereign Street in Leeds’ Southbank, the brick-fronted building has been comprehensively refurbished to create high-quality, contemporary workspace. The scheme features a striking reception, business lounge and upgraded communal areas, with suites ranging from 2,507 sq ft to 33,281 sq ft.

Jones Hargreaves delivered the six-month project on behalf of UKRO, working alongside RU Creative, Adapt Real Estate and Time Limit Interiors. Other projects completed by Jones Hargreaves during the first half of 2026 include a variety of landlord and tenant-led office refurbishments together with the £1.6m refurbishment of Robin Hood Industrial State, Nottingham, for Hines.

The office refurbishment projects reflect a growing trend across the UK, with landlords increasingly investing in the refurbishment of existing office buildings to deliver the high-quality, sustainable workspace occupiers are seeking. Avison Young reports that refurbishment projects now account for the majority of office development pipelines across the UK’s nine largest regional office markets, with refurbishment space increasing 12% year-on-year.

The recent project completions cap a busy first half of 2026 for Jones Hargreaves. Between January and June, the consultancy delivered 540 instructions nationally, including more than 5,000 onsite inspections covering ESG, building surveys, project management and dilapidations.

The business also welcomed six new team members during the first half of the year, taking its headcount to 59 across offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, London and Manchester. The team in Manchester have recently moved to bigger premises to support future growth of Jones Hargreaves in the North West.

During the same period, several graduates achieved Chartered Surveyor status after successfully completing their APCs. The team will also welcome back Abi Colling in August following the completion of her degree at the University of Reading, where she received the CIOB Certificate of Excellence for achieving the highest mark in her final year. Three other new graduate recruits are also set to join in late summer.

Matthew Jones, Founding Partner at Jones Hargreaves, said: “The completion of 3 Embankment reflects the type of projects we’re increasingly delivering for investors, landlords and occupiers looking to reposition existing assets. Our joined up approach combining core Building Surveying, MEP and energy consultancy delivers real benefits for our clients.

“Combined with the growth of our team and the volume of instructions we’ve completed in the first half of the year, it has been a positive period for the business. We’re grateful to our clients for their continued confidence and are looking forward to building on this momentum during the second half of 2026.”

Jones Hargreaves’ expert multi-disciplinary team of building surveyors, ESG consultants and electrical & mechanical engineers advise on a range of commercial assets spanning predominantly industrial, office and retail space. With a number of large-scale retained clients, Jones Hargreaves is astute in delivering building projects together with dilapidations, TDDs, ESG work and much more.

Established by founders Matthew Jones and Peter Hargreaves, and joined by Managing Partner, Matt Williams, the consultancy is a growing business which has a commitment to investing in its team and the next generation of the property industry. For more information, visit www.joneshargreaves.co.uk

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