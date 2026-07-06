Government agency achieves a world-first in providing ‘exceptional workplace experiences’

The Government Property Agency’s (GPA) Birmingham hub has become the first public sector building in the world to retain a coveted quality mark.
Its flagship site at 23 Stephenson Street has secured Leesman+ accreditation – a prestigious global workplace experience rating – for the second time, demonstrating a sustained commitment to delivering an exceptional workplace experience for civil servants.
Carly Ersser, Director of Workplace Services at the GPA, said:
“We are incredibly proud that 23 Stephenson Street has secured Leesman+ accreditation for a second time. Surveying the people who work from our buildings gives us invaluable insights that directly inform how we design our services and continuously improve the workplace experience.
“While this historic milestone is a fantastic achievement, we recognise there is always more work to be done. This rigorous feedback helps us target our resources to where they are needed most, ensuring we make a meaningful difference to civil servants working productively and happily from the office.”
Leesman+ is a globally recognised certification awarded to top-tier workplaces that achieve outstanding employee satisfaction scores. To earn the accreditation, buildings must undergo rigorous, independent surveying and analysis of their features, services, and infrastructure. The GPA government hub at Stephenson Street first achieved this benchmark in 2023.
The Birmingham office hosts 1,700 civil servants from more than 20 government departments and agencies. It was transformed from disused retail and commercial space into a modern, digitally-connected, and inclusive workplace in 2022, and now features a variety of spaces to support productivity, collaboration and wellbeing aligned to the Government Workplace Design Guide.
Dr Peggie Rothe, Chief Insights and Research Officer at Leesman, said:
“Leesman+ certifications have been awarded to just three per cent of the more than 10,400 buildings Leesman has assessed worldwide, and only 10 per cent of those have been re-certified. The GPA’s Stephenson Street Hub is the only public sector building globally to achieve Leesman+ re-certification, testament to the agency’s programmatic, data-led approach to delivering and sustaining exceptional workplace experience.”
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