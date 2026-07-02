Liverpool’s £55m Pall Mall Regeneration Takes Major Step Forward with VINCI Appointment

Liverpool’s vision to create a new commercial destination in the heart of the city has moved a significant step closer after VINCI Construction was appointed to deliver the first phase of the landmark Pall Mall regeneration scheme.

Selected by joint developers Liverpool City Council and Kier Property following a competitive two-stage tender process, VINCI Construction will act as design and build contractor for the £55 million opening phase of the development, marking the start of a wider regeneration programme that will reshape Liverpool’s Commercial Business District.

The first phase will deliver high-quality Grade A office accommodation, complemented by ground-floor retail space and a new 0.5-acre public green space, creating an attractive mixed-use environment designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and occupiers.

Pall Mall forms a central element of Liverpool City Council’s long-term strategy to strengthen the city’s commercial offering, attract inward investment and support sustainable economic growth by providing premium workspace capable of competing with other major regional business centres.

For the construction sector, the appointment represents another significant commercial development project that will generate opportunities across the regional supply chain, supporting specialist contractors, consultants, building services providers and local manufacturers throughout the delivery programme.

The project also reflects the continuing demand for flexible, sustainable office developments that combine high-quality workplaces with improved public realm and enhanced amenities. Integrating green space alongside commercial development is increasingly recognised as a key factor in creating healthier, more attractive business environments that support employee wellbeing and encourage investment.

Liverpool City Council is working closely with Kier Property to deliver the wider Pall Mall masterplan, which aims to transform the area into a thriving commercial quarter capable of attracting new businesses, creating skilled employment opportunities and strengthening Liverpool’s position as a leading UK regional city.

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, described Pall Mall as a transformational opportunity that will provide the modern commercial space required to support Liverpool’s growing economy.

Mark Robinson, Senior Development Director at Kier Property, said the appointment represented an important milestone for the project and reflected the shared ambition to create a vibrant destination for businesses, investment and innovation while delivering lasting economic and social benefits for the city.

Gary Hughes, Regional Director for VINCI Building, added that the company was proud to play a role in such a significant regeneration project, highlighting the strength of its regional workforce, established local supply chain and longstanding relationships across Merseyside.

As cities continue to invest in high-quality commercial developments that combine modern workplaces with enhanced public spaces, the Pall Mall regeneration is set to become one of Liverpool’s flagship developments, supporting business growth while reinforcing the city’s reputation as an attractive destination for investment, innovation and long-term regeneration.

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