Esh completes key Riverside Sunderland regeneration projects

Esh Construction has completed two major projects for Sunderland City Council, marking significant milestones in the ongoing Riverside Sunderland regeneration programme.

Delivered in partnership with Sunderland City Council, the schemes have transformed key areas of the city’s riverside environment, improving connectivity, enhancing public spaces and supporting the long-term vision for Sunderland’s continued growth.

At Sheepfolds, Esh has completed a public realm scheme surrounding the Stadium of Light and Sheepfolds Stables, creating high-quality pedestrian infrastructure and strengthening connections between the city centre, the Stadium of Light and the wider Sheepfolds development area.

Esh has also completed its work at Riverside Park – a major new green space being delivered as part of the wider Riverside Sunderland masterplan – where the Southern Gateway and Kingsley Gardens have been transformed. The Southern Gateway public realm connects the Farringdon Row neighbourhood and Riverside multi-storey car park, with the new Sunderland Strategic Eye hospital, Vaux housing development, and central business district.

Steven Garrigan, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, said: “The completion of both the Sheepfolds public realm scheme and our Riverside Park work represents another proud milestone for Esh in Sunderland and reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting the city’s regeneration ambitions.

“While the projects are very different in nature, they share a common goal of creating high-quality places that enhance connectivity, celebrate local heritage and provide lasting benefits for the community. Together, they demonstrate how investment in public realm and green infrastructure can support wider regeneration and help attract people to live, work and spend time in the city.”

A central feature of the Sheepfolds project is a new pedestrian overpass constructed above the site’s historic cobbled wagonway. The works have included the restoration of the former industrial route while integrating it into a modern, accessible thoroughfare, providing a direct link between the Stadium of Light, Sheepfolds Stables and Keel Square, with onward access to the city centre.

Alongside the overpass, the project has delivered enhanced pedestrian and cycle routes through the installation of natural stone paving, new trees and landscaping, and critical infrastructure including sustainable urban drainage systems (SUDS) to support future phases of development.

The Sheepfolds site was temporarily opened during the summer to help facilitate crowds attending the 2026 Women’s Rugby World Cup, providing an early opportunity for visitors to experience the improved public realm.

Just a few minutes’ walk over the River Wear from Sheepfolds, situated between the Riverside multi-storey car park and new Sunderland Strategic Eye Hospital, the Southern Gateway includes a new park entrance, attractive landscaped spaces, ponds, and social areas designed to increase biodiversity and encourage public use. Kingsley Gardens has been developed as a community growing space, providing opportunities for healthy living and social interaction.

With both sites handed back to Sunderland City Council, work is now focused on readying the new spaces for public use in the coming weeks.

Cllr James Jackson, Portfolio Holder for Business, Housing and Regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see work complete on the next phase of Riverside Sunderland, which will see the opening of the first phase of our stunning new city park and further enhance the area around Sheepfolds and the Stadium of Light.

“Over the coming months and years, Riverside Sunderland is set to see hundreds of new homes, the national esports arena and new retail and leisure units rise from the ground and the completion of these critical infrastructure projects mark the latest milestone in the ongoing transformation of the city.”

Across the projects, Esh has reinvested £2.5 million into the local economy through supply chain spending and generated additional social value through local employment, apprentice opportunities and community initiatives.

Two Sunderland apprentices worked across the projects, while the team additionally supported a Council-led Riverside clean-up initiative.

Esh also provided donations of £2000, £750 and £250 to Expo Sunderland, Hopewood Park and children’s charity Love, Amelia respectively.

The completion of these projects further strengthens Sunderland’s growing reputation as a destination for investment, leisure and recreation while supporting the wider regeneration of the riverside for future generations.

To find out more about Esh Construction, visit www.eshgroup.co.uk

SHEEPFOLDS SUNDERLAND

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals