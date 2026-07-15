Mace Returns to Transform Former London City Hall in £150m Retrofit

Mace has begun work on a landmark £150 million redevelopment of London’s former City Hall, returning to one of the capital’s most recognisable buildings more than two decades after originally constructing it.

Appointed by St Martins Property Investments, the Kuwaiti-owned real estate investor, Mace will deliver the extensive transformation of the former Greater London Authority headquarters at More London into a modern, sustainable office and retail destination designed to meet the evolving demands of today’s commercial property market.

The ambitious retrofit project will increase the building’s floorspace from 18,000 sq m to 22,000 sq m through carefully designed extensions around the existing 10-storey structure. Designed by Gensler, with Waterman providing structural, mechanical and electrical engineering services, the redevelopment will modernise the landmark while preserving its prominent position on the South Bank.

One of the most significant aspects of the scheme will see the building’s distinctive leaning profile refined through the extension of its floorplates, creating larger and more flexible office accommodation for future occupiers. The existing glass façade will be removed and replaced with a high-performance cladding system, while landscaped terraces will be introduced to enhance both occupier wellbeing and environmental performance.

The redevelopment also includes the infilling of the central atrium, installation of new mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) systems, shell and core office fit-out, roof terraces and modern end-of-trip facilities, reflecting growing demand for premium workplace amenities within central London office developments.

Existing City Hall profile and proposed low-carbon office redevelopment

At ground level, new retail space will be incorporated alongside improvements to the surrounding public realm. Works will enhance The Scoop amphitheatre, Queen’s Walk and the wider landscape, creating a more attractive and accessible riverside environment for office users, visitors and the local community.

Originally designed by Foster + Partners, the iconic building was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002 and served as London’s City Hall until the Greater London Authority relocated to the Royal Docks in 2021.

For the construction industry, the project highlights the continued importance of deep retrofit and adaptive reuse as developers seek to extend the lifespan of existing commercial buildings while significantly improving their sustainability credentials. Rather than demolishing and rebuilding, the scheme demonstrates how complex structural remodelling and modern engineering solutions can deliver future-ready workplaces with a substantially reduced environmental impact.

Ged Simmonds, Managing Director for Private Sector at Mace Construct, said returning to More London presented a unique opportunity to build upon the legacy of a landmark development. He added that the focus would be on delivering a high-performing, sustainable workplace while enhancing the surrounding public realm and creating long-term value for occupiers and the wider community.

With construction now underway, the redevelopment is set to breathe new life into one of London’s best-known commercial buildings, reinforcing the growing role of retrofit in shaping the future of the UK’s office property sector.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals