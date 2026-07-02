Vistry leases new 17,000 sq ft office at Skypark, Exeter

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has leased a 17,000 sq ft office at Skypark near Exeter. The business historically operated from two separate offices in Exeter, but they will now be located in a Grade A, 17,143 sq ft office at One Tiger Moth Road at Skypark.

Leased from Devon County Council, the move will enable Vistry to unite its two regional teams under one roof, bringing 300 employees together to provide a best-in-class service for customers and partners.

The EPC A-rated building offers exceptional, state-of-the-art office space situated over three floors and is located within Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone’s Skypark, providing easy access to nearby transport hubs.

Vistry has long been the largest homebuilder across the South West, with its teams delivering hundreds of new affordable homes in partnership with leading housing providers, including Livewest. In 2026, the combined business expects to deliver 1,400 homes across the region.

Peter Tannian, Managing Director of Vistry Devon & Cornwall Regions, said: “This move provides a fantastic opportunity for our South West businesses to become more aligned and ensure we provide the best and most efficient service for our customers and partners. Equally, the exceptional, Grade A office space at One Tiger Moth provides a great opportunity for our teams to collaborate and ensure best practice is being adopted across the business.”

Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Assets and Resources, and Chair of Skypark Development Partnership LLP, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Vistry Group to Exeter Skypark. Securing a leading house builder on a long-term lease is a powerful endorsement of Skypark’s quality and appeal. Skypark is setting a new benchmark for sustainable, people focused business environments, not just in Exeter, but across the UK. It is a vibrant, beautifully designed employment site to support businesses to grow and thrive.”

Councillor Paul Hayward, Portfolio Holder for Assets and Economy at East Devon District Council and representing Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone, said: “We are delighted to welcome Vistry to Skypark, one of the four key sites within the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone. This is a strong vote of confidence in the quality of the business environment we are creating here and in Skypark’s continued appeal as a location for ambitious, growing businesses. Vistry’s arrival brings hundreds of employees together in one place and further strengthens Skypark’s role as a major employment destination for the area.”

Vistry was advised by JLL and Hector Pearce.

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