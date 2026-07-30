Natural Power appointed by ScottishPower Renewables to expand support for Scottish windfarm operations

Natural Power has strengthened its position as one of Scotland’s leading providers of renewable energy services after securing a contract with ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) to support five onshore windfarms across southern Scotland.

The new five-year contract sees Natural Power appointed to provide operations and maintenance services at Ewe Hill 1, Ewe Hill 2, Hagshaw Hill 2 and Wether Hill, while its existing contract at Black Law Windfarm has also been extended.

The award forms part of ScottishPower Renewables’ latest operations and maintenance framework, representing a record investment of £102.9m in the UK’s onshore wind supply chain and reinforcing the important role that local businesses play in supporting the country’s clean energy infrastructure.

Matthew Kelly, Director of Operations and Asset Management at Natural Power, said: “We’re delighted to have strengthened our long-standing relationship with ScottishPower Renewables through this latest contract award. It reflects the confidence in our people, our operational expertise and our ability to safely deliver high-quality services across its onshore wind portfolio.

“As a business headquartered in south-west Scotland, we’re particularly proud that this investment supports skilled jobs within local communities while helping maintain the reliable operation of renewable energy assets that are making an important contribution to Scotland’s clean energy ambitions.

“We’ve invested in expanding our teams in both Dumfries and Lanark to support the contract, creating new opportunities for skilled engineers and strengthening our operational capability for the future. We look forward to continuing to work closely with ScottishPower Renewables and continuing to support the production of reliable, clean energy.”

Headquartered in Dumfries and Galloway, Natural Power has expanded its local operational teams to deliver the contract, creating new engineering roles alongside employees who transferred into the business under TUPE. The company has employed an additional 23 dedicated staff across its Dumfries and Lanark operations, supporting the delivery of services across the five windfarms.

The project team in Dumfries comprises ten employees, including wind turbine technicians, a lead technician and a logistics coordinator. In Lanark, the business has further strengthened its capabilities with a team of 13 employees, including newly created leadership positions to support contract delivery and future growth.

The investment demonstrates Natural Power’s continued commitment to developing skilled employment opportunities within Scotland while ensuring experienced, locally based teams are supporting critical renewable energy infrastructure.

Natural Power has been providing technical and operational services to the renewable energy sector for almost three decades and supports wind, solar and battery storage assets throughout the UK and internationally. The latest contract further strengthens the company’s operations and maintenance portfolio while reinforcing its commitment to supporting Scotland’s growing renewable energy industry through local expertise, long-term investment and highly skilled engineering teams. Find out more about operations and asset management at Natural Power here: Renewables Operations & Asset Management | Natural Power

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