Over £100m awarded in UK-wide onshore windfarm contracts boost

ScottishPower has awarded contracts totalling a record £102.9million to companies spanning the country in the latest round of support for Britain’s supply chain.

Businesses based in the north and south of Scotland, the outskirts of London and in Northern Ireland share the bumper investment, which will create engineering jobs and boost local economies throughout the country.

The contracts, which equate to the highest award of its kind to date, will cover the operation and maintenance of 24 of ScottishPower Renewables’ onshore windfarms for the next five years, ensuring they continue to power the country with clean, green energy.

ScottishPower Renewables’ Onshore Construction and Operations Director Ross Galbraith said: “Transitioning the country to a cleaner, greener future has so many benefits beyond the environment, and our support for the supply chain throughout the UK is clear evidence of this.

“By continuing to invest in our assets, we are giving businesses in the supply chain the confidence to make their own investments, and that results in jobs and other benefits for local communities.”

Three of the four companies extend existing relationships with SPR, having already completed successful contracts on a number of windfarms, and the new contracts have allowed them to grow further.

Ross Galbraith added: “All of these companies have proven track records in the wind energy sector, and we are proud to be able to build on existing relationships and cultivate new ones which we look forward to being able to grow in the years ahead.”

New supplier – Gael Energy Ltd – is based in Invergordon, in the Highlands, and is already experienced in operating windfarms. This played a significant role in the company’s selection, alongside its ability to secure local resources within the area.

Gael Energy Founder and Managing Director Hamish Campbell said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this Operations & Maintenance contract and to be supporting another renewable energy project here in the Highlands.

“As a business headquartered in the heart of the Highlands, we’ve always believed that having a strong local presence is fundamental to the way we operate. Being close to our customers allows us to respond quickly, build lasting relationships, and invest in the communities where we work.

“This contract is another important milestone for Gael Energy, strengthening our growing portfolio of windfarm O&M agreements and reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable services across the region. It also represents another step in our continued growth throughout the Highlands, creating opportunities for our team while supporting the long-term success of Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

“We look forward to working closely with ScottishPower Renewables to ensure the wind farm continues to operate safely, efficiently and reliably for years to come.”

Everun Limited is headquartered in Belfast and has been working with SPR on its Irish-based assets for the last five years. Having secured major works contracts for a number of SPR sites in Scotland in 2024, Everun has continued to invest, establishing facilities in Glasgow and recruiting a dedicated team.

This tender sees Everun adding to the five SPR Northern Ireland/Ireland sites already under O&M, with three new sites covering 97 WTG’s and 15 staff directly supporting its Scotland operations.

Everun Managing Director Michael Thompson reflected on a long and deepening relationship with SPR, saying: “The partnership between SPR and Everun has been built over a number of years, setting clear objectives for continuous improvement via investment in staff and infrastructure.

“We are delighted to be expanding our operations and look forward to delivering consistent services for SPR into the future.”

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, officially opened its new logistics hub in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, earlier this month. The hub acts as the operational base for a major five-year O&M contract with ScottishPower Renewables covering 15 windfarms, providing logistics support, component refurbishment and specialist technical resource across the portfolio. The contract has created 32 direct jobs, including 16 technicians, taking RES’ total headcount on the contract to close to 100.

Simon Deacon, Regional O&M Director, Northern Europe at RES, said: “This contract reflects the long-term, technical partnership we’ve built with ScottishPower Renewables. Our growing team at Bellshill gives us the local capability to support this expanded portfolio safely and efficiently.”

Natural Power is based in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. They’ve expanded their SPR portfolio by securing four more windfarms as part of this process, employing 23 people across the sites.

Matthew Kelly, Director of Operations and Asset Management at Natural Power, said: “We’re delighted to have strengthened our long-standing relationship with ScottishPower Renewables through this latest contract award. It reflects the confidence in our people, our operational expertise and our ability to safely deliver high-quality services across its onshore wind portfolio.

“As a business headquartered in south-west Scotland, we’re particularly proud that this investment supports skilled jobs within local communities while helping maintain the reliable operation of renewable energy assets that are making an important contribution to Scotland’s clean energy ambitions.

“We’ve invested in expanding our teams in both Dumfries and Lanark to support the contract, creating new opportunities for skilled engineers and strengthening our operational capability for the future. We look forward to continuing to work closely with ScottishPower Renewables and continuing to support the production of reliable, clean energy.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals