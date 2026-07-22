Why the Future Workforce Needs Experienced Beginners

For many people, the word “apprentice” still brings to mind a school leaver entering the workplace for the first time, with their school tie and blazer only just going into retirement. However, apprenticeships are increasingly being explored by people in their 30s, 40s and beyond as a way to change industries, develop new skills and gain qualifications while continuing to earn.

In England, more than half of apprenticeship starts are now made by people aged 25 and over. Mature apprentices are no longer a minority; they are a significant part of the workforce.

In a working life that may span four or five decades, taking time to retrain should not be viewed as a step backwards. For many people, it can be one of the most valuable investments they make in themselves.

Mature apprentices may be new to a role or industry, but they are rarely new to work. They bring transferable skills, reliability, resilience and experience of managing responsibilities. They also often have a clear understanding of why they are making a change and what they want to achieve.

Craig Lloyd

At United Infrastructure, Craig Lloyd’s career journey demonstrates just how effective a mature apprenticeship can be.

Craig was in his late 30s, living locally in Wolverhampton, working full-time and regularly taking on overtime to support his family. Despite the additional hours, he was still living from payday to payday, with little opportunity to progress in his role as a salvage yard operative.

More importantly, the extra hours were taking him away from his wife and children at a time when he felt they were growing up far too quickly. He was missing important moments in their lives, from his sons first steps, and trips to the local park, family days out, and homework with his older children, to the everyday bedtime routines that mattered just as much. Craig commented: “This situation motivated me to look for a new career path that would offer better prospects and a more rewarding future.”

His route into construction began unexpectedly during improvement works to his kitchen. A conversation with the site manager overseeing the works led Craig to explore an apprenticeship opportunity at United Infrastructure.

Craig said: “I wanted to create a better life for my wife and children. At the time, I felt stuck financially and mentally. I couldn’t see any opportunities for progression or personal development, and the overtime meant I was missing important moments with my family.”

Making the change required Craig to accept an initial pay cut and return to the classroom for the first time in 25 years. Having left school with poor grades, he was nervous about returning to education and learning alongside people much younger than himself.

However, the opportunity to gain a recognised qualification and prove what he was capable of became one of his greatest motivations.

Craig’s experience highlights one of the most important qualities mature apprentices can bring to a business – determination.

Adults changing careers may have mortgages, families and significant financial responsibilities. Choosing to begin again is rarely an easy decision. Those who make that leap often bring a strong sense of purpose and a genuine commitment to making the opportunity work.

They also bring skills developed through previous roles and life experience. Communication, teamwork, problem-solving and accountability are all valuable qualities that can transfer between industries, even when technical knowledge still needs to be developed.

This does not mean employers should choose mature apprentices instead of younger people. Industries such as construction and infrastructure need both.

Young apprentices bring energy, fresh perspectives and the opportunity to develop skills from the beginning of their working lives. Mature apprentices bring broader experience, established workplace behaviours and a different outlook on learning and development.

The strongest teams make space for people of different ages, experiences and backgrounds to learn from one another.

However, attracting mature apprentices requires more than simply advertising an attractive vacancy. Employers must recognise the barriers adults can face when considering a career change.

Returning to education can be daunting, particularly for someone who did not enjoy school or has spent decades believing academic qualifications are beyond their reach.

Apprentice salaries may also be difficult for people with significant and already established financial commitments.

It is also important to recognise the level of commitment an apprenticeship requires. Apprenticeships are full-time roles, with adult apprentices typically working around 30 hours a week, including time spent completing their training. Many will also need to study for assessments outside those hours. Depending on the role and qualification, an apprenticeship can take between one and four years to complete. They are not an easy alternative to traditional employment or education; they demand hard work, discipline and a sustained commitment to learning.

Businesses like United Infrastructure are therefore providing clear progression routes, supportive managers and an environment in which people feel comfortable asking questions, learning from mistakes and building their confidence.

For Craig, that support helped him overcome challenges both inside and outside the classroom. During his first three months with United Infrastructure, he climbed to the top of scaffolding and walked across the roof of a 21-storey block of flats in central Wolverhampton. Before beginning his apprenticeship, his fear of heights meant he would not climb beyond the third step of a stepladder.

Craig has since completed his Level 4 qualification, begun studying for a Bachelor of Science with Honours, in Construction Management and been promoted to Assistant Site Manager within the Heath Town Estate redevelopment in Wolverhampton.

The change has given him far more than a new job. He now has a clear career path, greater responsibility and opportunities to continue developing, while also having more time for one more bedtime story with his children.

“I’m much happier now, and that’s something my wife and family have noticed,” Craig said. “I’m able to spend more time with them and make the most of family life. I’m proud of how far I’ve come and excited about the opportunities still ahead.”

As the UK works to address skills shortages across construction and infrastructure, businesses cannot afford to focus on only one age group or one traditional route into employment.

They must consider people at every stage of life. Entry requirements should recognise transferable experience as well as academic achievement. Most importantly, employers must make it clear that apprenticeships are open to those who may believe they have already missed their chance.

Craig’s journey is a reminder that it is never too late to take a different path. An apprenticeship can open the door to a career that once felt out of reach—and give you the confidence to discover just how high you can climb.

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