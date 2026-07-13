PD Industrial announces completion of significant logistics fit-out project in Nuneaton ahead of schedule

At 1,000,000 SF, the fully fitted out, state-of-the-art development serves as one of the greenest and most ecologically advanced warehouse sites ever developed in the UK.

PD Industrial, a leading UK provider of industrial storage and warehouse solutions, has today announced the successful completion of a significant, high-specification pallet racking installation at a major new logistics hub in Nuneaton.

The fast-track project, which commenced at the end March and concluded at the beginning of June, was delivered smoothly within a tight nine-week window. The state-of-the-art 1,000,000 SF facility—developed by Baytree (AXA) and built by Glencar—is a multi-award-winning development designed to meet the highest modern logistics standards.

Operating under full CDM regulations as both Principal Designer and Principal Contractor, PD managed the end-to-end transformation of the space, ensuring total regulatory compliance and a seamless execution.

Project Highlights & Capacity Milestones

The comprehensive fit-out has dramatically optimized the building’s footprint, delivering exceptional storage density and operational readiness. Key deliverables include:

Massive Storage Capacity: Installation of 468 bays of advanced pallet racking.

Installation of 468 bays of advanced pallet racking. 13,500+ Total Pallet Positions: Engineered to hold 11,112 pallets across 5,556 double-stacked locations, alongside 2,466 single-stacked pallet locations.

Engineered to hold 11,112 pallets across 5,556 double-stacked locations, alongside 2,466 single-stacked pallet locations. Precision Floor Grinding: Specialized floor prep to ensure perfect level tolerances for high-density operations.

Specialized floor prep to ensure perfect level tolerances for high-density operations. Wire Guidance Systems: Integrated wire guidance to support ultra-efficient, safe, and automated Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) truck navigation.

Integrated wire guidance to support ultra-efficient, safe, and automated Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) truck navigation. Safety & Logistics Infrastructure: Full installation of overhead sprinkler pipes integrated within the racking structure, completed by bespoke warehouse racking labelling for immediate inventory onboarding.

Speaking about the project, PD Industrial, Managing Director Darren Hardiman said: ‘We are incredibly proud to have acted as Principal Contractor on this highly prestigious development, one of the greenest and most ecologically developed warehouses ever built in the UK. Delivering over 13,500 pallet positions in just nine weeks requires precision engineering and tight project management and is a significant undertaking.

Working within a world-class, award-winning building allowed us to showcase our ability to deliver high-density, safe, and highly efficient warehouse environments ahead of schedule.

With the handover complete, the facility is now fully optimized and operationally live. I would like to congratulate the full project team for the exemplar nature of the works delivered.”

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