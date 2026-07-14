Panattoni secures planning consent for Panattoni T Park, Southampton

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned developer of industrial real estate, has secured planning consent for T Park Southampton, a new Grade A industrial and logistics development at Salisbury Road, Totton.

The scheme will deliver five detached speculative units, providing around 223,000 sq ft of high-quality space in one of the South Coast’s most supply-constrained industrial markets. Units will range from approximately 25,000 sq ft to 100,000 sq ft, offering flexible options for manufacturers, distributors, last-mile operators, port-related businesses, and defence supply chain occupiers.

T Park Southampton is immediately adjacent to Junction 2 of the M27, providing direct access to the wider South Coast, the M3, London, and the national motorway network. The site is also around 5.5 miles from Southampton Port, the UK’s second-largest container port and one of the country’s most important deep-sea trade gateways.

The development is targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’, with EPC A+ offices and EPC A warehouse space. Sustainability features will include roof-mounted solar PV, 15% rooflights, rainwater harvesting, energy sub-metering, EV charging points, and enhanced building fabric to support lower occupational costs.

David McDougan, Senior Development Director: South Coast, said:

“Securing planning consent for T Park Southampton is an important milestone as we continue to expand our speculative development pipeline in key supply-constrained markets. Southampton is a strategic location with excellent motorway access, a major port, and a strong regional labour pool, and this scheme will provide modern, sustainable space for occupiers looking to serve regional, national, and global markets.”

Panattoni T Park Southampton forms part of Panattoni’s continued investment into the UK industrial and logistics market, delivering high-quality, sustainable buildings in locations where occupier demand remains strong and new supply is limited.

Vail Williams, Lambert Smith Hampton, and JLL are retained as letting agents for the scheme.

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