Planning Permission Achieved for Pilot Key Worker Housing Scheme

Planning permission has been secured for 152 much-needed affordable homes for key workers alongside a flexible community centre, delivering on Southwark Council’s commitment to support the essential workforce in a prime SE1 location.

Under the partnership between landowner Southwark Council and developer Bouygues UK, the project will provide affordable homes for key workers including social workers, teachers, fire-fighters, police and NHS staff, enabling them to live closer to the communities they serve, reducing travel times and offering an improved work-life balance. It will also support recruitment and retention for the services that residents rely on.

Landmark affordable housing development

Located, at the junction of Abbey Street and Druid Street, with close proximity to London Bridge and Bermondsey stations, the site represents a significant opportunity to deliver new affordable housing in one of London’s most sought-after locations. The development will be the first delivered under Southwark Council’s emerging Affordable Housing Supplementary Planning Guidance, and the first under the Key Worker Living Rent GLA policy. This scheme sets a blueprint for future affordable housing delivery in the borough and London more widely.



The homes will be at Key Worker Living Rent and will be available to key workers with a combined household annual salary of between £26,000–£75,000 per year.



Community first

The development includes the delivery of a new community centre, featuring a large flexible double-height space and a number of smaller support spaces. The centre will be available for all members of the community for a range of events, activities and for hire. Southwark Council and the local community will work to secure an independent operator to manage the space closer to the time of opening.

Beyond homes, residents and the wider community will benefit from new landscaping, improved public spaces, a restored Neckinger Street, and a car-free neighbourhood built for sustainability – powered by solar energy and engineered to cut water and energy waste.

Next steps

With planning permission now secured, Bouygues UK is positioned to commence construction next year, with completion targeted for 2030. This approval accelerates the delivery of affordable housing and reinforces Bouygues UK’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates across London.

Cllr Alexandra Austin, Executive Member for Public Works and New Homes said:

“Keyworkers are the backbone of any community and often go under the radar. Ensuring that their work is recognised and their lives made easier is the least we can do to repay the efforts they make. “We are excited to be working with Bouygues UK to bring these homes to fruition as well as new council homes at Tustin Estate. I’ve no doubt this project will be important for the local community to ensure that people providing vital services have their lives made easier and have good homes to go back to after the efforts they make every day. “The crisis of affordability often makes it difficult for people to live in the places they work, which is why this scheme is important. Tackling the housing crisis in London and creating accessible affordable housing is a big challenge but we’re dedicated to meeting it head-on, shaping a positive future for the borough and making lives better.”

Oliver Campbell, Managing Director of Bouygues UK’s Development arm said:

“We are delighted to have achieved planning permission for this landmark scheme in SE1. Building on our successful collaboration with Southwark on several major projects, we value our strong partnership with the council. Providing affordable housing for keyworkers is a vital step in supporting those who are indispensable to the wellbeing of the community. This planning approval represents a crucial milestone and demonstrates the viability and importance of this scheme. We are now in a strong position to progress funding and begin construction to deliver these much-needed homes to the highest standards. Construction will progress at pace, ensuring that this vision becomes reality for Southwark’s key workers and making a lasting contribution to the future of the borough.”

Craig Sheach, Partner, PRP, Architect on the Project commented

“We are very proud to have collaborated with Bouygues UK and Southwark Council on this exciting pilot scheme that will provide desperately needed high quality homes for the borough’s keyworkers. The striking tall building will help improve the safety of the area and mark the re-provided community centre at its base.”

The Development team at Bouygues UK has a strong existing relationship with Southwark Council, currently delivering the transformative Tustin Estate regeneration scheme. Their agile partnership model and deep community regeneration expertise make them the development partner of choice for inclusive, community-led schemes. They are are a specialist development and regeneration team operating in London, South East and South West focusing on delivering developments in partnership with the public sector.

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