Chelmsford City Council gives the go-ahead for new 3,500-home neighbourhood

A joint venture between Countryside (part of Vistry) and L&Q has welcomed Chelmsford City Council’s Planning Committee resolution on 30th June 2026 to grant outline planning permission for Zone 2 of the Chelmsford Garden Community.

This decision represents a significant milestone in delivering one of the UK’s most ambitious new communities and marks a major step forward in realising the long-term vision for North East Chelmsford.

Zone 2 will bring forward a residential-led, mixed-use neighbourhood of up to 3,500 new homes, alongside a wide range of essential infrastructure including schools, healthcare facilities,employment space, local centres and extensive green infrastructure.

Building on the success of the partners’ existing development at Beaulieu, Zone 2 will play a central role in delivering the wider Garden Community, which will provide around 10,000 homes overall, designed in line with Garden City principles to create sustainable, well-connected neighbourhoods.

The development will deliver:

Up to 3,500 homes, including affordable housing

New education facilities, including an all-through school and primary schools

Healthcare provision and community hubs

Employment space to support local jobs

A network of village centres with shops and services

Over 130 hectares of public open space, including Dukes Wood Nature Park

Extensive walking, cycling and sustainable transport networks

Together, these elements will create a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable place, where homes, jobs and services are delivered hand in hand with green space and community infrastructure.

The application has been shaped through close collaboration with Chelmsford City Council, Essex County Council, Homes England and wider partners, building on years of masterplanning and community engagement.

As well as making a substantial contribution to local housing needs, the scheme is designed to ensure infrastructure and community facilities are delivered alongside new homes.

A strong focus on community stewardship will also ensure that public spaces and assets are carefully managed for the long term, giving residents a meaningful role in shaping their neighbourhood.

Adam Simpson, Development and Project Management Director at L&Q said: “We welcome the Planning Committee’s decision to approve this important phase of the Chelmsford Garden Community.

“This marks a significant step forward for our partnership with Countryside. Projects like this are vital, delivering new and affordable homes alongside schools, amenities, green spaces and

infrastructure. This isn’t just about tackling the housing shortage but creating the conditions for communities to thrive. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to bring this new neighbourhood forward.”

James Harkin, Head of Strategic Land at Vistry, commented: “Reaching this stage for Zone 2 reflects years of careful planning to create a place that genuinely works for the long term. What sets this scheme apart is its landscape-led approach and the way it brings together homes, jobs and everyday amenities within walkable neighbourhoods.

“The vision for three distinct villages, connected by green corridors and active travel routes, will help foster a strong sense of identity and community from the outset. As we move forward, our focus will remain on delivering high-quality places that prioritise sustainability, support local economies and offer residents a better way of living”.

The resolution is subject to the completion of planning obligations and legal agreements. Subject to this, development will be delivered in phases over the coming years.

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