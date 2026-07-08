Principle expands into the North West with new Manchester office opening

One of the UK’s fastest-growing property management specialists has opened a new base in central Manchester, marking its concerted expansion into the region.

Principle, which employs 115 people across the UK and at existing locations in Birmingham and London, has invested more than £300,000 into its 111 Piccadilly office and the recruitment of four sector specialists to spearhead its roll-out.

This includes the high-profile appointment of Matt Kirk as Property Director for the North West, who brings twenty years of residential property management experience to the role.

Previously responsible for building Rendall & Rittner’s Northern operation from the ground up, his focus will be on establishing a strong local team and Manchester portfolio that will see it manage over 5000 homes by 2028.

Joe Jobson, Joint Managing Director at Principle, commented: “Manchester boasts outstanding buildings, a growing residential market and real opportunities to make a difference to both clients and residents.

“We know from working in Birmingham and London how important it is to have a local presence on the ground, so the decision to open a dedicated offer in the North West was a natural one to make.

“Taking office space in central Manchester puts us right at the heart of life in the city and we have ambitious targets to grow revenue in the region to £2.5m within three years.”

Principle provides comprehensive property management services to developers, freeholders, RMC directors, for block management and open spaces.

Founded in 2018 with the mission to deliver ‘property management, properly done’, the company has grown to over £9m annual revenues, looking after more than 26,000 units, including high-profile schemes at York and Nottingham Terrace, Charlesworth House and Portman Towers in London.

Whilst the focus is on residential contacts, there has also been several wins in the commercial space recently, such as 12 St George Street in Mayfair.

Matt Kirk, Property Director for the North West, continued: “I’m really excited about this new opportunity with Principle and we are already gaining traction in the region, with a new instruction on Urban Splash’s Albert Mill conversion in the heart of Manchester.

“We are really pleased with this early show of faith and look forward to working with the residents to positively impact their homes and their community and, in doing so, grow our reputation locally”.

Brett Williams, Managing Director of Principle, concluded: “This office is an important milestone for our business. We’ve taken the time to find the right person to lead our growth in the North West, and now we have the right base to support him and the team he’s quickly building.

“The Piccadilly office will manage a growing portfolio of residential and mixed-use developments across Manchester and the wider region, with the company continuing to win new contracts through its existing offices in Birmingham and central London.

“We understand that the landscape of property management is ever changing. Our role has never been about bricks and mortar but about the people in the communities we service and the positive impact we can have on their everyday lives. This is the vision and commitment we are bringing to Manchester and beyond.”

For further information, please visit www.principleestate.co.uk or follow the company

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