Prologis to develop GSK’s new global R&D centre at Cambridge Biomedical Campus

GSK has announced plans to open a major new global research and development centre at Cambridge Biomedical Campus. The 300,000 sq ft centre will become home to GSK’s R&D operations in the UK, representing a £400 million investment commitment by the company.

Prologis is the development partner for the new centre, which will be located at Discovery Drive on Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

The centre is planned across three interconnected buildings – 2000, 3000 and 4000 Discovery Drive. Construction is under way on 2000 Discovery Drive, 3000 Discovery Drive has full planning permission whilst 4000 Discovery Drive recently received planning committee approval, subject to formal planning permission.

Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Cambridge Biomedical Campus, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading life-sciences ecosystems, where biomedical research, patient care, academia and industry come together to support the discovery and development of new medicines.

For Prologis, the commitment marks an important milestone in the delivery of Phase 2 expansion at the campus. With 1000 Discovery Drive fully occupied, GSK’s commitment means that Phase 2 will be fully committed once the remaining buildings are delivered. The phase represents $635 million (£500 million) of foreign direct investment by Prologis.

The commitment also demonstrates the value of investing ahead of demand in specialist life-sciences infrastructure. By bringing forward high-quality laboratory and research space, Prologis is helping ensure that the infrastructure is available when globally significant organisations choose to establish or expand their operations in the UK.

Andrew Blevins, SVP, Life Sciences, Prologis, said: “GSK’s decision is a powerful endorsement of Cambridge Biomedical Campus and the unique ecosystem that has been created here. Prologis invested ahead of demand at Discovery Drive because we believed global life-sciences organisations would continue to choose Cambridge. Having the right specialist infrastructure available allows companies to establish world-class facilities more quickly and strengthens the UK’s ability to compete for internationally significant life-sciences investment.”

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, said: “The UK is a genuine world leader in the life sciences, an industry providing life-saving new treatments to patients, while creating and supporting jobs in postcodes across the country.

“This announcement from GSK is yet another vote of confidence in the sector and demonstrates the success of the Government’s Industrial Strategy in unlocking vital private investment into the UK, one year on from the launch of the Life Sciences Sector Plan.

“This is great news for the sector and Prologis’ multi-billion pound future investment ambitions at Cambridge Biomedical Campus, demonstrating the success of the life sciences sector in the UK in attracting investment and supporting innovation which will drive discoveries that save and improve lives.”

Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Cambridge Biomedical Campus has become one of Europe’s leading centres for life sciences because it brings together pioneering research, outstanding healthcare and ambitious businesses in one place. GSK’s expanded presence is another vote of confidence in our region and demonstrates the continued appeal of Cambridgeshire as a place where global organisations choose to innovate and grow.”

Prologis is working in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council to deliver Phases 3 and 4, with the potential to create a further 2.4 million sq ft of life-sciences space and representing an additional investment ambition of $4 billion (£3 billion) over the next two decades.

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