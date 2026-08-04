BIG YELLOW Expands Newcastle Presence with New Sustainable Self-Storage Development

Big Yellow Self Storage is expanding its footprint in the North East after appointing Caddick Construction as principal contractor for a new purpose-built storage facility in Newcastle, further strengthening investment in the UK’s growing self-storage sector.

The design and build project will deliver Big Yellow’s second facility in the city, providing approximately 60,000 sq ft of internal self-storage accommodation across four floors at a prominent site on Scotswood Road.

The modern development has been designed to meet the increasing demand for flexible storage space from both domestic and commercial customers, while incorporating a range of sustainable features and high-quality customer facilities.

Alongside the storage accommodation, the scheme will include customer loading bays, office and reception areas, staff welfare facilities, car parking, landscaping and associated external works.

Sustainability has been embedded into the project from the outset, with roof-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery energy storage systems forming part of the building’s energy strategy. The development has also been designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating, reflecting its focus on environmental performance and operational efficiency.

Construction is scheduled for completion in summer 2027.

For the construction and industrial property sectors, the project highlights the continued growth of the self-storage market, where operators are investing in purpose-built facilities to meet rising demand driven by changing lifestyles, urban development, business flexibility and the increasing need for secure storage solutions.

The appointment also continues Caddick Construction’s strong growth across the North East. Since opening its Durham office in 2025, the contractor has secured projects with a combined value of £127 million, significantly expanding its regional presence.

The Big Yellow development further strengthens Caddick’s growing portfolio of industrial and logistics projects, adding to schemes such as Richardson Barberry’s new DPD parcel hub at Newton Aycliffe.

As investment continues across the self-storage and industrial sectors, purpose-built developments such as the new Big Yellow facility demonstrate the growing emphasis on sustainable construction, energy-efficient buildings and modern customer-focused environments. The Newcastle scheme will not only expand storage capacity within the city but also contribute to the continued regeneration and commercial investment taking place along the Scotswood Road corridor.

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