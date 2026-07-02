Pye Homes announces July Stamp Duty offer at Welborne Garden Village

Pye Homes has announced an exclusive Stamp Duty offer worth up to £10,000 on select properties for sale at Welborne Garden Village near Fareham in Hampshire.

The housebuilder will pay Stamp Duty fees of up £10,000 for families who reserve one of its Welborne Garden Village homes in July.*

The exclusive offer is an ideal opportunity for those looking to buy a property in this idyllic location, 300 metres from nature, within 444 acres of parks and woodland, less than eight miles to the nearest beach, and just 10 minutes’ drive from Fareham railway station, which offers direct trains to Cardiff, Southampton, Portsmouth, Brighton and London Waterloo.

This limited-time incentive follows the opening of Pye Homes’ showhomes and show apartments as it unveiled an exclusive collection of six Audley apartments, which feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and allocated parking. The Audley apartments are perfect for home buyers who are interested in downsizing but still want every modern convenience in a beautiful setting.

Pye Homes is crafting 210 of the 6,000 new homes at Welborne Garden Village, which will also include a Village Centre featuring independent shops, pub/hotel, GP surgery, pharmacy and eventually four new schools. Over 50% of the development’s land will be dedicated to public open space, with additional outdoor spaces including the 30-acre Welborne Park, a community orchard, allotments, sports fields, and play areas.

Welborne is now open for prospective buyers to visit the Pye Homes customer lounge, tour the showhomes and show apartment, and experience the new neighbourhood for themselves.

*For more information and the Stamp Duty incentive terms and conditions, visit www.welborne.co.uk/event

To find out more about The Audley apartments and the collection of homes now available at Welborne Garden Village, and to register for an appointment, visit www.pyehomes.co.uk/developments/welborne/

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