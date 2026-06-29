87 letting agent brands sign-up for Section 8 support in eight weeks as landlords adapt to life after Section 21

The latest research from LegalforLandlords has found that landlord possession claims, widely used as a proxy for Section 8 activity, are on course to increase by 6.1% this year as landlords adapt to life after the abolition of Section 21., resulting in 87 letting agent brands signing up for Section 8 support in the eight weeks since the RRA came into force.

LegalforLandlords analysed the latest possession claim data covering private landlord possession* claims in England. The analysis compares quarterly and annual trends, with private landlord possession claims used as a proxy for Section 8 activity, although some cases may fall outside the Section 8 framework.*

A Section 8 notice allows a landlord to seek possession of a property where specific legal grounds exist, such as rent arrears, anti-social behaviour, damage to the property, or other breaches of the tenancy agreement. Since the Renters’ Rights Act came into force in May 2026 and removed the Section 21 no-fault eviction route, Section 8 has become the primary mechanism through which landlords can regain possession of their properties where a tenancy issue arises.

The latest figures show that Section 8 possession claims from private landlords reached 7,629 in Q1 2026, marking a quarterly increase of 11.1% compared to Q4 2025 and an annual rise of 4%.

Based on historic trends up to and including Q1 2026, LegalforLandlords forecasts that private landlord possession claims could reach approximately 30,516 across 2026, representing an annual increase of 6.1%.

Agents seek Section 8 expertise

The growing importance of Section 8 comes as landlords continue to face lengthy possession timelines. The latest available court data shows that the median time from claim to repossession now stands at 26.4 weeks.

As such, in the eight weeks since the RRA came into force, LegalforLandlords has signed partnership agreements with 87 letting agent brands, all of whom are looking explicitly for Section 8 support.

Sim Sekhon, Group CEO at LegalforLandlords, commented:

“Section 21 has gone and Section 8 is now front and centre of the possession process. What we’re seeing is the market rapidly adapting to that reality.

In the eight weeks since the Renters’ Rights Act came into force, we’ve welcomed 87 letting agent brands into Section 8 support and professional services partnerships. We don’t believe that’s a short-term spike. It’s a reflection of how quickly agents and landlords are recognising that the rules of the game have changed.

This isn’t simply a compliance issue. It’s a landlord protection issue and, increasingly, a landlord retention issue for letting agents.

When a tenancy breaks down, landlords don’t want uncertainty. They want clear guidance, the right evidence, the correct process and the confidence that everything has been handled properly. Getting a Section 8 claim wrong can be costly, particularly when possession cases can already take months to progress through the courts.

The opportunity for agents is significant. The most successful agents in this new environment won’t simply be those who find tenants. They will be the agents who can protect landlords when problems arise, through better advice, stronger partnerships and a clear understanding of the possession process.

Section 8 is no longer just a notice. It has become a core part of landlord protection, and agents are putting the right support in place because they know the old market has gone.”

Vital things for landlords to know about Section 8 notices

One of the most important nuances of Section 8 concerns rent arrears. To rely on Ground 8, tenants must owe at least two months’ rent both when notice is served and at the court hearing. If arrears fall below this threshold before the hearing, landlords may lose access to the mandatory ground and instead rely on discretionary grounds where possession is not guaranteed.

Accuracy is also critical. Incorrect notice periods, procedural mistakes, errors in arrears calculations or issues with how notices are served can all undermine an otherwise valid claim.

Landlords should ensure they maintain detailed records, including tenancy agreements, rent schedules, payment histories and copies of all correspondence. In cases involving anti-social behaviour or property damage, supporting evidence such as witness statements, photographs and incident reports can be equally important.

Ultimately, Section 8 remains a powerful possession tool, but one that requires careful preparation, robust evidence and strict compliance with the legal process.

Data tables and sources

*’Private landlord possession claims’ is widely considered as a proxy term for Section 8 notices, but there will be some instances where the possession grounds do not fit neatly into the Section 8 bucket.

*Landlord possession data sourced from the Ministry of Justice

Full data tables can be viewed online here

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