Siderise launches new Inspection App to support industry with Gateway 3

Ten years after launching its pioneering “Inspector” app, Siderise has unveiled the next generation of this digital tool. Named “Siderise Inspection App,” it has been developed to help installers verify the quality of passive fire protection and acoustic installations, maintain robust records of competency and meet their obligations under the Building Safety Act.

Gateway 3 requires contractors to demonstrate that they have carried out installations competently and in accordance with the plans, specifications and documents approved at Gateway 2. In practice, this means embedding evidence-gathering into the construction process from the outset. The Siderise Inspection App enables users to document installations in real time using mobile devices. Captured photographs and key project data are then compiled into structured reports that are reviewed by Siderise’s technical team, to confirm alignment with manufacturer installation guidelines.

This not only reduces the time spent waiting for in-person inspectors but also ensures any remedial actions are identified early in the construction process, preventing issues either being missed or repeated across multiple areas of the project. The reports can also be incorporated as part of the Golden Thread of information and as evidence of installations being carried out in accordance with manufacturer guidance, as required in Gateway 3 compliance reports.

“Before developing the Siderise Inspection App, we undertook a comprehensive research programme to better understand the challenges our customers face on site every day,” explained Lee Nichols, Technical Director at Siderise Group. “Those insights have directly influenced its functionality, creating a truly unique tool that is not only easier to use in busy site environments, but also integrates seamlessly with wider project documentation and workflows.

“All interactions with Siderise through the new App now feed directly into our wider project management system, enabling us to generate comprehensive reports where required and identify customer-specific trends, such as recurring installation issues. This allows us to take a more proactive approach to support, whether through targeted training, additional site inspections or provide feedback to the Principal Contractor about installation team competency.

Available to download for free from Google Play and Apple App Stores, The Siderise Inspection App is part of the technical support ‘wrapper’ that surrounds the manufacturers’ highly tested product ranges, including technical advice, in-person inspection services, product, application and installation training, benchmark installations and more. This holistic support makes it easier for all Siderise customers to demonstrate their competence and assist them in delivering high-quality outcomes at every project stage and Gateway.

For more information, visit Fire safety – Inspection app | Siderise or email app.support@siderise.com

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