Fred Nicholson School, Norfolk: Tiered Fire Detection Coverage in a Complex Special Educational Setting

Fred Nicholson School in Norfolk serves 162 pupils, all of whom have Education, Health and Care Plans identifying learning difficulties and associated complex needs. A number of pupils receive specialist Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC) provision. The school operates a personalised curriculum with high staff-to-pupil ratios, and also provides residential accommodation to support the development of independent living skills.

That residential function is what makes this project specification particularly instructive. A single site was required to meet two different levels of fire detection coverage: L2 across the general school estate, and full L1 coverage in the dormitory accommodation, where automatic detection is required across all areas including roof spaces and voids. The L1 requirement places the residential element in the same category as hotels and healthcare buildings: any system design had to reflect that distinction clearly across a unified installation.

Addressing the full site with a single specification

TP Fire & Security was appointed to design and deliver the upgrade, replacing an existing conventional two-wire system with a modern addressable life safety installation. Hochiki’s ESP addressable range was specified throughout, providing high-performance sensors, input and output modules, and ancillary devices calibrated to the coverage requirements of each zone.

The school’s mobile and outdoor teaching provision presented a separate challenge. Extending the addressable system to those spaces without structural cable runs required a wireless solution, and a hybrid-wireless element was incorporated to interface with the main addressable system via a loop-powered translator module. This allowed the detection coverage to follow the teaching activity rather than being constrained by fixed building infrastructure.

Minimising disruption in a sensitive environment

For any occupied school, installation disruption is a practical constraint. For a school with a high proportion of pupils with ASC, it is a clinical one. Unnecessary noise, unfamiliar activity, or physical disruption to the building environment can cause genuine distress to pupils. The specification had to account for that from the outset.

Kevin Harris, Technical Design Manager at TP Fire & Security, explains what shaped the product choice: “A big plus with Hochiki products is how simple they are to install. It’s why they’ve become our go-to supplier for the past 20 years. Many other manufacturers only offer hardwire solutions, and for locations such as schools and care homes, keeping the installation simple and reducing on-site time is a huge win as this helps ultimately to reduce the disruption to both staff, and the day-to-day occupants.”

The ease of installation across the ESP range allowed the team to work efficiently across a complex, occupied site without extended periods of intrusive activity.

The Fred Nicholson School project illustrates how a carefully specified addressable system can address tiered coverage requirements across a single site with distinct occupancy types. Where the main teaching estate required L2 protection, the residential accommodation demanded L1 coverage consistent with hotel and healthcare standards. Wireless capability extended the system to mobile and outdoor teaching spaces without structural disruption. The result was a compliant, site-wide life safety installation completed with minimal impact on a vulnerable pupil population.

Explore the ESP addressable range, including product datasheets and technical documentation.

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