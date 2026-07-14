Spades in the Ground at £1bn Golden Valley Development in Cheltenham

Cheltenham Borough Council and its development partner HBD have commenced construction on the first phase of Golden Valley – a £1 billion cyber and technology campus in Cheltenham which will be central to driving growth and innovation in UK National Security and Defence.

The news marks a significant milestone in the delivery of this purpose-built cyber and tech innovation space, where government, academia and industry will co-create the future of national security and defence as part of a nationally-significant, diverse ecosystem.

Bowmer + Kirkland has been appointed as main contractor for the first phase, which will include the delivery of IDEA, Golden Valley’s central innovation hub, which houses the national security innovation centre.

Scheduled to open early 2028, IDEA will be a true national asset and will drive diversification of the ecosystem by creating a platform for government, academia and growing companies to co-create; its importance in growing UK Cyber and Defence Innovation is underlined in the Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

IDEA has also been designed to be 50% more energy efficient than typical workspaces, reducing annual carbon emissions by 200 tonnes, and it will sit within a landscape-led development where 60% of Golden Valley is dedicated to open green space.

The building is already 68% reserved thanks to strong early interest in the space and will further strengthen the region’s established reputation as a leading destination for cyber security and advanced technologies. IDEA will also have an integrated Skills Hub, with training programs and pathway guidance to help grow local talent and address the skills gap.

Phase one of the development will additionally deliver a second building called ROUTER. This transport hub is designed to support sustainable and smart movement throughout Golden Valley and beyond. The hub will provide advanced cycling facilities, e-bike charging, showers and lockers, alongside real-time transport information, as well as over 400 car parking spaces, addressing long-term infrastructure needs, as well as convenience retail and leisure amenities for occupiers, residents and the wider community.

Hamer Boot, Managing Director at HBD, said: “Reaching the point where Golden Valley is now a live construction site is a major achievement and reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sector partners involved in bringing this project forward. Phase one is scheduled for completion in early 2028 and will drive significant investment, create employment opportunities and support the development of future ground-breaking technologies.”

Councillor Rowena Hay, leader at Cheltenham Borough Council, added: “The delivery of phase one demonstrates our commitment to creating an internationally-recognised development that will deliver lasting benefits for the local, regional and national economy.”

“This milestone also marks the first phase of the wider Garden Community vision at Golden Valley, which will establish a sustainable, mixed-use neighbourhood, including new homes, employment space, a new primary school and a range of amenities for the community.”

Dr Marsha Quallo-Wright, GCHQ Director of Technology Futures, said: “As the Golden Valley development reaches an important milestone, we’re looking forward to working alongside academia and industry to strengthen our ability to address emerging security challenges, foster innovation, and support the region’s growth. Through these partnerships we will draw on new expertise, share knowledge, and help develop the skills needed for the future. These collaborations will play an important role in supporting our mission to keep the UK safe.”

Stuart Fanshaw, Construction Director at Bowmer + Kirkland, said: “Golden Valley is a major strategic development, and this first phase will set the standard for the wider campus.”

“IDEA and ROUTER will provide the foundations for the next stage of Golden Valley, while creating opportunities beyond the site itself, from supply chain involvement to skills development. We are pleased to be playing a key role in bringing this first phase forward.”

Golden Valley has been designed to foster collaboration between government, SMEs, start-ups, major technology firms, universities and investors, creating an ecosystem that supports innovation, attracts talent and drives economic growth. GCHQ will serve as an anchor for the South West region, driving demand, talent, economic growth and national security focus while connecting to the wider national security cluster.

Find out more by visiting: https://www.goldenvalleyuk.com

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