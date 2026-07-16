Stratford Set for Landmark Three-Tower Regeneration with Homes, Hotels and Cultural Venues

A major new vision for Stratford Junction has been unveiled, with plans to transform the long-vacant former London Sphere site into a vibrant mixed-use destination featuring more than 2,000 homes, 1,600 hotel rooms and a landmark cultural quarter at the heart of east London.

Developer Hallmark Property Group has revealed proposals for a striking three-tower development, designed by Squire & Partners, which would replace the previously abandoned entertainment scheme with a dynamic neighbourhood combining residential, hospitality, leisure and public realm.

The ambitious masterplan would regenerate the 2.05-hectare site, situated between Stratford Station and Stratford International, which has remained largely unused since serving as coach parking during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Rising between 31 and 47 storeys, the development will comprise around 2,100 shared living homes alongside 1,600 hotel rooms, creating a substantial new residential and visitor destination in one of London’s fastest-growing regeneration areas.

At the centre of the proposals is a major cultural offering, with more than 20,000 sq m of immersive attractions, galleries and exhibition space designed to establish Stratford as an international destination for arts, entertainment and events. Two flexible live performance venues accommodating between 1,200 and 4,300 people will support a year-round programme of concerts, performances, festivals and exhibitions.

Stratford is likely getting a revamp (Picture: Hallmark Property Group)

The wider public realm has also been placed at the forefront of the design, with landscaped squares, green spaces, outdoor exhibition areas, art trails and more than 100 public art installations proposed throughout the development. A range of cafés, bars and restaurants would activate the ground floor, creating a lively destination for residents, visitors and local businesses.

The project is expected to generate approximately 1,500 jobs while attracting significant visitor spending, complementing the continued expansion of Stratford’s wider cultural and commercial landscape. The scheme would sit alongside the £1.1 billion East Bank development, home to major institutions including V&A East, the V&A East Storehouse and Sadler’s Wells East, further strengthening Stratford’s reputation as one of London’s leading cultural and innovation districts.

For the construction and property sectors, the proposals represent another major mixed-use regeneration opportunity, bringing together high-density residential development, hospitality, commercial uses, public realm and placemaking on a strategically important brownfield site with outstanding transport connectivity.

There will be plenty of areas to dine and socialise (Picture: Hallmark Property Group)

Before submitting a planning application to the London Borough of Newham this autumn, Hallmark Property Group will undertake a further round of public consultation later this month to gather feedback from local residents and stakeholders.

Subject to planning approval, a temporary meanwhile use is expected to open later this year, featuring food markets and community events while preparations for the permanent development continue.

If approved, the Stratford Junction scheme would transform one of east London’s most prominent underused sites into a thriving new neighbourhood, delivering much-needed homes, world-class cultural attractions and significant economic investment while reinforcing Stratford’s position as one of the UK’s premier regeneration success stories.

The area is well-connected by rail and could be a major draw for tourists (Picture: Hallmark Property Group)

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