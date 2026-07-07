Works commence on Vivere Cornbrook as landmark tower rises at Manchester Waters

DOMIS appointed to deliver Forshaw Land & Property Group’s 237-home mixed-use development set to become the tallest building to date within the Manchester Waters masterplan.

Once complete the luxury development will feature panoramic penthouses, onsite gym, games room, private dining facilities, coffee bar and aparthotel.

The development is located at Cornbrook, a key neighbourhood within Peel Waters wider emerging ‘Manchester Waters’ district – one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects.

Construction has officially commenced on VIVERE Residences at Cornbrook, a landmark £64.2 million mixed-use development by Forshaw Land & Property Group marking a major milestone in the continued transformation of the Manchester Waters neighbourhood.

With enabling works now underway and DOMIS appointed as main contractor, the scheme will deliver 237 luxury apartments, an 88-key VIVERE aparthotel, ground floor commercial space and a range of resident amenities on a prominent gateway site adjacent to Cornbrook Metrolink station.

The development will also become the tallest tower delivered to date within Peel Waters’ Manchester Waters masterplan, creating a striking new addition to Manchester’s skyline and reinforcing Cornbrook’s position as an emerging residential and commercial destination between the city centre and Trafford.

Through a complex land assembly process, Peel Waters unlocked the opportunity to transform the site at Cornbrook, a key neighbourhood within their wider emerging ‘Manchester Waters’ district, one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects.

VIVERE Residences forms part of the wider Manchester Waters vision. The development occupies a strategically important site at the entrance to Pomona Island, the largest neighbourhood within the Manchester Waters masterplan, where Peel Waters is creating a new waterside community featuring new homes, extensive public realm and more than 10 acres of green space.

The start on site follows the recent securing of Building Safety Act Gateway 2 approval, together with a £64.2 million development finance facility from Maslow Capital, providing the platform for construction to commence.

The scheme will comprise a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments alongside five panoramic penthouses, designed to meet growing demand for city-centre living. Residents will have access to a comprehensive amenity offering including a 24-hour concierge, gym, co-working lounge, games room, meeting rooms, private dining facilities, cinema and coffee bar.

The accompanying VIVERE aparthotel will form part of Forshaw Group’s new VIVERE hospitality brand, supporting Manchester’s growing visitor economy with high-quality short-stay accommodation in a highly connected location.

Kingsley Thornton, Managing Director of Domis Construction at the groundbreaking ceremony for Cornbrook with Peel Waters and Forshaw Construction.

Lyndon Forshaw, CEO of Forshaw Land & Property Group, said:

“Breaking ground at VIVERE Cornbrook is a hugely exciting milestone for us and marks the start of our largest residential development to date. This scheme represents a significant investment in Manchester and reflects our confidence in the city’s continued growth and appeal.

“Working alongside Peel Waters and DOMIS, we’re bringing forward a landmark development that will deliver high-quality homes, a premium new aparthotel offering and exceptional resident amenities in one of Manchester’s most exciting emerging neighbourhoods. From thoughtfully designed apartments and penthouses to amenity spaces including wellness, co-working and hospitality facilities, our ambition is to create a destination that sets a new standard for living and staying at Manchester Waters.”

James Whittaker, Managing Director at Peel Waters, said:

“VIVERE Cornbrook is a landmark project in every sense. As the tallest tower delivered within Manchester Waters to date, it will stand as a powerful statement of confidence in the future of this neighbourhood and Manchester as a whole.

“What was once underused brownfield land is being transformed into a vibrant waterfront district that will support thousands of homes, jobs and opportunities over the coming years. The start of construction marks another significant step in turning that long-term vision into reality.

“Working alongside Forshaw Land & Property Group and DOMIS, we’re creating more than a building; we’re helping to establish a new destination at the gateway to Pomona Island and continuing the evolution of Manchester Waters into one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects.”

Kingsley Thornton, Managing Director of DOMIS added:

“VIVERE Cornbrook represents a considerable milestone in the wider Manchester Waters masterplan and the continuation of our strong relationship with Forshaw Land & Property Group.

“This is a challenging build on a compact city-centre site, but these are exactly the kind of complex projects DOMIS is known for delivering. Our focus is on bringing the scheme forward safely, efficiently and to the highest possible standard, while maintaining the quality and pace required for a development of this scale.

“We’re proud to be working alongside Forshaw and Peel Waters to deliver what will become the tallest tower within the masterplan to date, and a landmark development that will make a lasting contribution to Manchester Waters.”

Construction of VIVERE Residencies Manchester is expected to be completed by Winter 2028

To find out more about VIVERE Residencies visit: Vivere Residences – VIVERE Residences | Manchester

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