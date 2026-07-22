The Crown Estate unveils next major West End projects as part of its largest ever development programme

Pair of landmark schemes to deliver more than 169,000 sq ft of commercial space in London’s West End

The Crown Estate announces next stage of its West End development pipeline, with major developments at 10 Piccadilly and 21-29 Glasshouse Street

Schemes will deliver 169,300 sq ft of commercial space, bringing together high-quality workplace with retail and hospitality uses

The investment forms part of The Crown Estate’s long-term approach to shaping a resilient West End

The Crown Estate has unveiled the next phase of its West End development pipeline – the largest ever in its history – with two major developments at 10 Piccadilly and 21-29 Glasshouse Street. Together, the schemes push the boundaries of sustainable development, delivering 169,300 sq ft of new office, retail and hospitality space in the heart of this iconic and historic part of London.

The projects mark the latest step in The Crown Estate’s long-term vision for its 10 million sq ft London portfolio. Sustainably regenerating heritage-led assets for the future, the developments support the continued evolution of the West End as one of the most globally competitive urban destinations. It also acts as a celebration of the area’s rich history, while providing an opportunity to make it greener, accessible and more inclusive.

This latest phase of development reflects The Crown Estate’s long-term, estate-wide approach to investing in places that respond to the needs of businesses, workers, visitors and communities. By bringing together high-quality workplaces with new retail and hospitality uses, the reimagined buildings will support a diverse, resilient mix across the West End, strengthening its appeal as a place to work, visit and spend time.

Kristy Lansdown, Managing Director of Development at The Crown Estate, said: “These developments mark the next step in our long-term vision for the West End, redeveloping historic buildings to reinvigorate an equally historic place. By taking an estate-wide view, we can invest in the places and experiences that help the West End succeed on the global stage – places such as 10 Piccadilly and 21-29 Glasshouse Street, where we are sensitively bringing heritage assets into their next chapter, creating outstanding new office, retail and hospitality spaces for London.

“Our ambition is to shape a destination that continues to attract world-class businesses and visitors, while strengthening the city’s future resilience. Through long-term planning and investment, we are working to deliver a West End that will thrive for generations to come.”

The schemes also complement plans to upgrade the West End’s public realm through the proposed transformation of the public spaces across Regent Street, Haymarket and Piccadilly Circus in partnership with Westminster City Council. By reimagining John Nash’s historic route from St James’s Park to Regent’s Park, the plans would help connect investment in buildings with the spaces between them, creating a more accessible and future-ready West End.

At 10 Piccadilly, The Crown Estate will deliver a 90,800 sq ft mixed-use development of the Grade II listed building which completes the iconic Regent Street curve. Facing on to Piccadilly Circus, 10 Piccadilly was the original Swan & Edgar department store, and then home to Tower Records in the 1980s. The refurbishment of the building will deliver a mix of uses, providing 62,700 sq ft of prime office space, alongside a 26,400 sq ft hospitality destination across the ground, basement and first floors, and a further 1,700 sq ft of retail space on Regent Street.

At 21-29 Glasshouse Street, The Crown Estate will combine two existing office buildings into one best-in-class commercial scheme. The retrofit project will provide 63,000 sq ft of high-quality workplace, with upgraded interiors, larger and more efficient floorplates, a new rooftop space, and an enhanced reception area. The scheme will also deliver 15,500 sq ft of retail space at basement and ground-floor levels, improving the retail offer on Regent Street and Glasshouse Street and supporting a more vibrant mixed-use environment.

The announcement of this latest phase in The Crown Estate’s development pipeline comes after the 124,000 sq ft office redevelopment of nearby One Hanover Street, announced earlier this year and fully pre-let to Ares Management. It also follows three projects announced in 2024 – New Zealand House, 10 Spring Gardens and 33-35 Piccadilly – which together will deliver 250,000 sq ft of commercial space across Regent Street and St James’s.

As a long-term custodian of the West End, The Crown Estate is combining future-facing development with the sensitive retrofit of nationally significant heritage assets. 10 Piccadilly will target exceptional sustainability credentials, including NABERS 5 Star, WELL Platinum, BREEAM Outstanding, WiredScore Platinum and EPC A. Across the development pipeline, delivery is designed to support an embodied carbon target of 400kg per sq m, supporting the transition to a more climate-resilient estate.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals