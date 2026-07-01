The Hill Group bucks market trend as profits rise to record £92.5m and revenue hits £1.2bn

Record turnover of £1.164 billion

Profit before tax increased to £92.5 million

3,329 new homes completed

Development and strategic pipeline with potential future revenue exceeding £14.5 billion

Approximately two-thirds of completions were affordable housing

Award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group has published its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2026, reporting increased turnover, profit and new homes completed despite restrained housing market conditions. The Group reported revenue of £1.164 billion and profit before tax of £92.5 million, having completed 3,329 new homes across its operations – all increases on the previous year’s figures.

Net assets increased to £493.1 million and net cash rose to £129.1 million, with no drawings against the Group’s Revolving Credit Facility, reflecting the resilience of Hill’s diversified operating model and the successful delivery of the first year of its new five-year growth strategy. Land and work-in-progress increased to £733.9 million as the Group continued its policy of retaining the majority of annual profits to invest in future growth opportunities.

Hill invested £54.6 million in new land acquisitions and strategic opportunities during the year, with commitments in place for a further £44.1 million of future investment. Hill’s development pipeline includes 10,800 homes with planning consent and a further 1,900 homes controlled on a subject-to-planning basis. In addition, Hill’s long-term strategic pipeline includes 29,900 homes owned or controlled under option and promotion agreements. Combined, the Group’s controlled pipeline has the potential to generate more than £14.5 billion of future revenue. Hill’s contracting pipeline also increased during the year to more than £5.6 billion, up from £4.8 billion the previous year.

Andy Hill OBE, Founder and Group Chief Executive of The Hill Group, comments: “These results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and progress towards our long-term objectives. In a restrained market, we have continued to increase turnover, profit and completions while investing in future opportunities. Our contracting business continues to expand, and we remain confident in long-term demand for the high-quality homes that Hill has always been known for.”

The Group further enhanced its financial flexibility in December 2025 through the successful refinancing of its Revolving Credit Facility with major lenders. The new £300 million facility extends through to 2030 and retains its Sustainability Linked Loan status, reflecting Hill’s continued commitment to environmental and social value objectives.

Hill delivered a successful year in an uncertain sales market, with average selling prices of £520,000 reflecting a change in product mix as two-thirds of completed homes were apartments across London, Cambridge and Oxford. The Group’s Build-to-Rent (BTR) activities also continued to mature, with the completion and handover of many BTR homes at various locations across the South East and London.

The business continued to perform well despite delayed starts on a number of high-rise buildings in London caused by protracted Building Safety Regulator approval processes. Activity improved during the year, with major regeneration projects, including City Centre South in Coventry, and Dollis Hill and Wembley in northwest London, progressing to construction stage. Hill also secured a major strategic land opportunity at Colworth in Bedfordshire, with the potential to deliver 4,500 new homes.

The Group continued to invest in its people and communities, reaching approximately 1,000 employees and launching its new Social Value Strategy 2025-2030. Hill also retained its five-star status in the Home Builders Federation’s National New Homes Customer Survey for the ninth consecutive year.

Andy Hill adds: “While market conditions remain challenging and economic uncertainty continues to impact buyer confidence, we remain optimistic about the future. Recent commitments to affordable housing investment provide greater certainty for the sector, and with a substantial strategic pipeline, a growing order book and an exceptional team in place, we are well positioned to deliver the ambitions set out in our 2025-2030 business plan.”

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