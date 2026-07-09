Middlewood Locks Secures Fresh Funding for 909-Home Expansion

The next phase of the landmark £1 billion Middlewood Locks regeneration has moved a significant step closer following a new funding agreement from the National Housing Bank, paving the way for a major residential expansion in Salford.

The government-backed investment will support site preparation, enabling works and detailed design for the latest phase of development, which will deliver 909 new homes across a 10-acre site strategically located between Salford Central railway station and Manchester’s Spinningfields business district.

Joint venture partners Scarborough Group International and Metro Holdings are aiming to begin construction early next year, with the first homes expected to be completed and occupied by 2030.

The latest funding package increases total lending from Homes England and the National Housing Bank to £84 million. Earlier investment has already supported the successful delivery of 1,306 homes at Middlewood Locks, with all previous loans now fully repaid, demonstrating the scheme’s ongoing commercial success and delivery capability.

The fourth phase of the regeneration comprises two substantial residential developments designed to further strengthen this growing mixed-use neighbourhood.

Brick Fields Yard will deliver 659 apartments across two striking residential towers rising 27 and 32 storeys. The scheme will feature a landscaped podium garden alongside ground-floor commercial space, creating an active streetscape while providing high-quality amenities for residents.

Meanwhile, Lockgate Wharf will introduce a further 250 canal-side apartments overlooking a new half-acre public park adjacent to the historic lock connecting the Manchester, Bolton & Bury Canal with the River Irwell. The public realm improvements will enhance connectivity while creating attractive waterfront spaces that contribute to the wider regeneration of the area.

For the construction industry, the latest phase represents another significant high-rise residential opportunity within Greater Manchester, generating future work across civil engineering, structural construction, building services, façades, fit-out, landscaping and infrastructure.

Paul Kelly, Managing Director at Scarborough Group International, described the funding agreement as a major milestone in unlocking the full potential of Middlewood Locks, helping deliver sustainable communities alongside much-needed new housing.

A main contractor has yet to be formally appointed for the latest phase. However, Beijing Construction Engineering Group International (BCEGI), which successfully delivered the previous three residential phases comprising 1,306 homes, is widely expected to be a strong contender following its established track record on the development.

As demand for high-quality city-centre living continues to grow across Greater Manchester, the continued expansion of Middlewood Locks reinforces the importance of long-term regeneration partnerships and public-sector-backed investment in bringing forward complex, large-scale residential developments. The latest phase will further strengthen one of the region’s most successful mixed-use regeneration schemes, combining new homes, commercial space, public realm and sustainable urban placemaking within a thriving waterfront community.

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