Think pink: Mellor Plant UK raffles Yanmar SV08 for Cancer Research UK

The Lancashire-based authorised Yanmar CE dealer has turned one of Yanmar’s most compact excavators into a standout fundraising prize, with the winner set to be announced at the Great Eccleston Show.

Mellor Plant UK, Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA (Yanmar)’s authorised dealer for the North West of England, is giving one UK resident the chance to win a specially wrapped Yanmar SV08 in a summer raffle for Cancer Research UK.

The dealership has transformed the micro excavator into a vivid magenta and rose-pink showpiece – bright, bold and impossible to miss. The custom SV08 forms the centrepiece of a campaign inspired by a charity close to the hearts of Mellor Plant UK’s team, while bringing customers and the wider community together in support of Cancer Research UK’s work to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. Over the past 50 years, the charity’s research has helped double cancer survival in the UK.

“This is a cause that means a great deal to our team and many of the families and customers we work with,” shares Gordon Hayes, Director at Mellor Plant. “We wanted to do something positive that would bring people together while raising money for an incredibly important charity. With Yanmar’s support, the SV08 felt like the perfect machine to place at the heart of the campaign.”

A pink machine with a powerful purpose

The SV08’s bold new look draws on Cancer Research UK’s distinctive visual identity. Its magenta and rose-pink wrap features the charity’s recognisable dotted ‘C’ motif, creating an immediate connection to the cause. Finished with crisp white detailing, the design turns one of Yanmar’s smallest excavators into a striking symbol of hope and collective support.

Behind the wrap is a practical machine built for confined working environments. Weighing 1,035kg, the SV08 has an adjustable width of 680 – 840mm and a maximum digging depth of 1,460mm. Its narrow access and extendable undercarriage are ideally suited to landscaping, utilities, agricultural work and residential construction, making it a fitting prize for Mellor Plant UK’s customers across Lancashire and the wider North West. “We are proud to support Mellor Plant UK with this inspiring fundraising initiative,” says Phil Elam, Yanmar UK Dealer Manager. “It reflects the close relationship between our dealers and the communities they serve, while showing how our network can make a positive contribution beyond the job site.”

A summer in the spotlight

The custom SV08 is already attracting attention this summer, including at Hillhead, the UK’s largest quarrying, construction and recycling exhibition, held last week at Hillhead Quarry in Buxton, Derbyshire. It will next appear at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show from 3–5 July at Salesbury Hall, Ribchester, before the raffle reaches its finale at the Great Eccleston Show on 18–19 July 2026, where the winner will be drawn on stage.

As a highlight of Lancashire’s rural calendar, the two-day event will put the campaign in front of farmers, contractors, machinery enthusiasts and families from across the North of England, with Mellor Plant UK attending and the SV08 on display. Visitors will have one final chance to support the campaign before one lucky entrant takes it home.

How to enter

Tickets cost £20 and the raffle is open to UK residents only. Entries can be purchased at Mellor Plant UK’s headquarters, via WhatsApp on 01254 812937 or by emailing sales@mellorplantuk.co.uk. Full terms and conditions are available at www.mellorplantuk.co.uk. All proceeds will support Cancer Research UK.

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