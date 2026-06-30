Portable power investment delivers flexibility boost to Finning service offer

Investment in the latest mobile power technology is giving field service engineers at Finning UK & Ireland the tools to deliver a more versatile and sustainable maintenance and repair offer to customers.

Portable battery power stations will give teams carrying out essential work on remote sites access to a power socket no matter where they are on site.

The units can power heavy-duty tools and instruments in all weather conditions, giving engineers greater capability to respond to the changing requirements of a call-out. Unlike traditional fuel generators, the battery power stations are emission-free for a low-carbon energy solution and, as they are classed to be ‘whisper quiet’, operating at under 30 decibels, the power-on-the-go solutions also lower the environmental impact of field services.

Finning has invested in 29 Instagrid GO (110v) units. Lisa Craddock, Service Operations Area Manager for Finning UK & Ireland, said: “The new equipment takes our service offer to another level, helping us to overcome barriers around power supplies so we can maintain high-quality customer support systems.

“The battery systems are smaller and lighter than an inverter and provide a grid-like performance with an outlet for electrical equipment using a standard three-pin (110v) plug.

“Our maintenance and repair service is designed to support customers by reducing downtime and maximising the performance of their machines. We’ve listened to feedback from our engineers working out in the field and believe this solution offers more flexibility to adapt effectively to the sites we visit and the complexities of the issues we deal with.

“Whether it is at a construction site, a quarry or on agricultural land, the power packs can be easily carried to the site of repair, minimising trailing cables and eliminating noise pollution and local emissions. Our teams work incredibly hard to keep unexpected delays to a minimum for our customers. This investment supports that commitment while addressing sustainability issues around emissions linked to mobile power supplies.”

The Instagrid GO (110v) equipment offers fast in-vehicle recharging, meaning teams can rely on a consistent remote power supply. As it provides an alternating current (AC) outlet, the same as a standard domestic electricity supply, there is no need to convert power from direct current (DC) sources, like a vehicle battery. This cuts out exhaust emissions connected with inverter use for a more sustainable source of power.

Lisa added: “We operate 515 vans across the UK and Ireland, with 86 percent of those vehicles delivering field service support.

“With smarter, more compact power supplies onboard, we are matching the extensive technical skills and knowledge of our engineers with equipment that offers improved efficiency and reliability and meets our zero local emissions targets.”

Neil Fitzgerald, Business Development Manager for Instagrid UK, said: “This equipment is cleaner, quieter and more efficient than traditional power sources, removing site limitations while also supporting sustainability goals and reducing environmental impact.

“The innovative design of the Instagrid GO, connecting a bank of batteries to multiple micro-level inverters, reflects significant advances in mobile power technology to match the enhanced customer service offer from Finning.

“Our customers are key drivers of change. We understand the challenges of delivering a reliable, client-focused service out on site and are proud to be working with Finning to help it maintain its high-quality support offer.”

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