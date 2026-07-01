TOTO equips the restroom facilities of the Gallery of Five Continents at the Musée du Louvre

Japanese sanitaryware equipment expert TOTO has been selected by the Musée du Louvre to equip the restroom facilities of the new Gallery of Five Continents, reinforcing its longstanding expertise in delivering high-performance sanitary solutions for some of the world’s most prestigious cultural institutions

The appointment builds on TOTO’s existing relationship with the museum, following an earlier installation in the reception areas beneath the Pyramid. For the Gallery of Five Continents, which opened on 3 December 2025 in the Denon Wing, TOTO supplied toilets, urinals, washbasins and sensor-operated faucets.



With visitor comfort and operational excellence central to the museum experience, TOTO was selected for its ability to deliver durable, hygienic and easy-to-maintain sanitary solutions suited to intensive public use. The products combine robust construction, water-saving performance and ease of maintenance with a discreet, contemporary aesthetic. Among the technologies specified are TOTO’s CeFIONtect ceramic glaze, which helps prevent dirt and bacteria from adhering to surfaces, and Tornado Flush technology, which delivers powerful, efficient flushing while reducing water consumption.

© Francis Amiand

The company’s rimless toilet design further supports hygiene and maintenance by eliminating hard-to-reach areas where dirt, germs and odours can accumulate, enabling faster cleaning and reducing the need for detergents.

The project reflects TOTO’s continued commitment to supporting leading cultural, hospitality and public institutions with sanitary solutions that combine performance, sustainability and long-term reliability.

Accessible via the Porte des Lions entrance, the Gallery of Five Continents is the result of a landmark collaboration between the Musée du Louvre and the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Bringing together 130 major pieces of our global cultural heritage, this new presentation draws connections between artworks, objects, artefacts, artistic forms, and symbols which span geographies and cultures, interweaving manifold narratives of art and human creativity.

Founded in 1793, the Musée du Louvre houses one of the world’s largest collections of art and cultural heritage, with its holdings organised across nine departments. It remains the most visited museum in the world, welcoming around nine million visitors annually.

Yu Takagi, General Manager at TOTO France, said: “The Musée du Louvre represents the highest standards of cultural stewardship and visitor experience, values that strongly resonate with our philosophy at TOTO.

“Throughout our work, we place great importance on creating environments that make people feel welcomed, comfortable and respected, often through details that remain almost invisible. We are honoured to continue our collaboration with the museum and to support the Gallery of Five Continents with solutions that combine advanced technology, exceptional hygiene and enduring quality.“For us, this project is not simply about providing sanitary equipment – it’s about contributing to a seamless and positive experience for every visitor who passes through these remarkable spaces.”

© Francis Amiand

Key Information:

Name: The Louvre Museum

Category: Museum

Renovated Area: Five Continents Gallery

Completion Date: November 2025

Museum Size: 72,000 m²

Selected TOTO Products: GP wall-hung WC, urinal, automatic faucet, CS rectangular washbasin

Website: – http://www.louvre.fr

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