United Infrastructure Marks Landmark Year with Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Acquisitions

The United Infrastructure Group are pleased to announce the financial results for United Infrastructure Group for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The United Infrastructure Group operates in the support services sector, providing essential services to the owners and operators of UK critical utility and social infrastructure assets.

The audited consolidated financial statements reflect the performance of the Group for the period to 31 March 2026, with comparative information presented for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 17.8% to £845.8 million (2025: £718.2 million)

Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations increased by 49% to £102.2 million (2025: £68.5 million)

Cash profit from Continuing Operations before tax increased to £49.6 million (2025: £38.4 million)

Gross cash held at year end remained strong at £81.1 million (2025: £70.2 million)

Group Pipeline at £24bn gross over 754 opportunities

New contracts worth £1.7bn

Secured order book of £4.6bn as of 31 March 2026

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA including the full year impact of acquisitions made during the year would have been £877m and £113m respectively

Operational Highlights

The Group was selected by Liverpool Bay CCS Limited (LBCCS), part of global energy‑tech company Eni, as a key delivery partner for the onshore pipeline element of the UK’s first large‑scale carbon capture and storage programme, with a value of £250m.

The Group’s largest project to date is underway in the Scottish Highlands in partnership with SSEN, supporting major upgrades to grid capability with combined value of £236m+ and a particularly strong order book in the Scotland region.

The Water business continued to grow, with a client portfolio now including Yorkshire Water, Northumbrian Water Group, Affinity Water, Thames Water, Southern Water, United Utilities, among others with combined contract values of £171m+.

The Connected business (Telecoms) secured a nationwide maintenance contract with Cornerstone, across 16,000 sites nationwide, including Northern Ireland, Scottish Highlands and Islands alongside projects with Telefonica, Cellnex and Virgin Media with combined contract value of £391m+.

The Social Infrastructure division of the business secured a multi-year Major Works contract, worth £364m, with The Guinness Partnership to renew and maintain 20,000 homes across the Northwest. This part of the business saw a secured order book of £800m+ with additional substantial wins with Haringey and Havering councils.

The business continues to maintain long-standing relationships with public sector clients across London, Midlands and the North, with especially large programmes of work in Wolverhampton through a major regeneration scheme.

Acquisitions

The Group expanded its capabilities through several strategic acquisitions:

Peter Duffy (May 2025) – a civil engineering specialist in Water Infrastructure

Glenelly (June 2025) – a majority stake in a low‑voltage power distribution business

Wood’s Transmission & Distribution business (December 2025) – providing a strong foothold in the high‑voltage market

Simkiss Group (February 2026) – an engineering solutions provider across gas, water, power and data centres

New Homes (MBO)

In March 2026, the management buy-out (MBO) of the Group’s New Homes business was completed. This followed the announcement, made early in the financial year, that the Group was winding down the New Homes business and would no longer be taking on new work in this space. The decision was part of the Group’s strategic shift towards the rapidly growing opportunities in decarbonisation, energy transition, digitalisation, and the wider UK utility and social infrastructure sectors.

Neil Armstrong, CEO at United Infrastructure comments:

“We’re thrilled to report a record year of performance for United Infrastructure, with a robust cash position and a growing secured order book that reflects the confidence our clients place in us.

“The long-term drivers across our markets – decarbonisation, resilience, digital connectivity and modernisation of essential infrastructure, continue to accelerate, creating sustained demand for the services we are built to deliver.

“Our recent strategic acquisitions have further strengthened our capabilities across power, water, engineering and emerging sectors such as data centres, enhancing the value we bring to clients navigating the UK’s energy transition.”

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