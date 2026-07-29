UK Construction teams lose eight working weeks a year searching for project information

Fragmented information and manual admin are costing construction professionals valuable project time and value

An estimated eighteen percent of project time is spent searching for information – with as much as a quarter of project value lost due to disconnected delivery and its knock-on effects

Implementing a Connected Data Environment (CDE) resulted in 92% construction teams improving data accuracy, while 92% also reported a reduction in miscommunication errors

Poor project data is becoming a significant productivity challenge for UK construction, with teams losing the equivalent of more than eight working weeks a year searching for fragmented information.1

New data from a survey of construction professionals by Procore and Dodge Construction Network found that alongside searching for information, 28% of project time on average is lost to rework – partly down to a lack of real-time visibility and teams working from outdated documentation and drawings, leading to issues further down the project lifecycle.

Often, financial and project data is spread across multiple unlinked systems, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms, Building Information Modelling (BIM) platforms, function-specific software solutions, email chains, spreadsheets, site records, and outdated drawings.

As a result of these productivity drains, as much as a quarter of project value (25%) is lost through disconnected delivery. Recent reporting from RICS also identifies documentation, scheduling and coordination, and changes and variations as some of the biggest barriers to productivity across the UK construction sector – all of which are impacted by project data.

“Construction is under constant pressure to deliver more with fewer people, tighter programmes and increasing complexity. Yet too much time is still spent searching for information instead of making decisions,” said Brett King, Director of Industry Transformation, EMEA, Procore. “The real opportunity is to connect everyone involved in a project, from the boardroom to the site, through the same live project information. When leaders and project teams have the same visibility, communication improves, decisions are made faster and issues can be addressed before they become costly problems. It’s not just about connecting data. It’s about connecting people.”

The research suggests that tackling fragmented project information can significantly reduce many of these issues. Respondents using a Connected Data Environment (CDE), which brings project information together in a single system, reported better collaboration between office and site teams. As a result, 92% of construction teams reported improved data accuracy, while the same proportion said miscommunication errors had fallen.

The findings suggest that the biggest gains come not just from digitising information, but from giving every project team access to the same reliable data and a more consistent way of working. Nearly half (49%) of construction teams said they reduced the cost of additional work that couldn’t be billed because of poor documentation or delayed approvals by between 21% and 30% after implementing a CDE.

Respondents also reported improvements in day-to-day project delivery. Nearly all (97%) said project data was more visible and actionable, while 92% reported spending less time on manual administration and data reconciliation, enabling faster decision making and reducing the need for duplicate work.

Those efficiencies also led to additional capacity being made available. More than half (57%) of respondents said they were able to manage between 21% and 30% more construction work without increasing headcount.

About the research

This report is based on survey data commissioned by Procore and collected by Dodge Data & Analytics from 688 construction professionals across the UK and Ireland – including Main Contractors, owners, and subcontractors. The study was conducted to investigate the return on investment that clients and contractors experience from their use of construction management software.

1 – Construction professionals surveyed by Procore and Dodge estimated that 18% of project time is lost searching for data. Assuming an average of 240 days per year are spent working, and a five-day working week, this is the equivalent to 43 working days, or 8.6 working weeks per year.

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